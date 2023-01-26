Ayanna Patterson, the Homestead graduate and 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball winner currently in her freshman season at UConn, will return to Fort Wayne this summer to help host "The Ayanna Patterson EmPower Forward Weekend."
The three-day event will be held July 28-30 and will include a camp for players in the sixth through 12th grades and a three-on-three tournament, both of which will be held at SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse. Patterson was a member of USA Basketball team that won the 2021 3x3 U18 World Cup.
The three-day event will also include a banquet at the Memorial Coliseum Expo Center where Patterson will present two new awards: "The Women’s Athlete of the Year Award" will recognize an outstanding rising senior athlete in any sport in Northeast Indiana, while "The Female Athletics Advocate of the Year" will honor an outstanding coach or community member.
The goal of the event, which will be held in conjunction with Parkview Sports Medicine, is to support female athletes and individuals with autism, causes picked by Patterson. This is the first name, image and likeness deal for Patterson, who has played in 16 games so far for the Huskies, averaging 12.1 minutes, 3.4 points on 45.9% shooting and 2.9 rebounds. It is also the first NIL partnership for Parkview.
“I’m excited to embark on this new partnership with PSM, as they have played an integral part in my basketball performance and recovery,” Patterson was quoted as saying in the release announcing the event. “Hosting a fun and memorable weekend in my hometown, while raising awareness and funds for a cause that is near and dear to me, is a dream come true.”
Patterson worked out with PSM Sports Training starting in eighth grade and continuing throughout her high school career.
Proceeds from the weekend event will go to the Autism Society of Indiana.
“We are excited and honored to tell our story as a part of the EmPower Forward weekend,” Courtney Wolley, the executive director of the Autism Society of Indiana, is quoted as saying. “Ayanna is a special young lady, and we know her passion for our community and her talents on the court will help us grow autism awareness so we can better serve not only this part of the state, but all of Indiana.”
More details about the three-day event will be announced later this year.