Ball State shot 56% from the floor to knock off Illinois State 83-69 on Saturday in the first game of the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jaylin Sellers led the way with 24 points for the Cardinals (7-4), who had five in double figures. Demarius Jacobs and Jarron Coleman both added 16, while Mickey Pearson Jr. and Payton Sparks added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
It was the third straight victory – all by double digits – for Ball State, which finished 46.7% (7 of 15) from 3-point range and 70% (14 of 20) from the free throw line to overcome being outrebounded 36-28.
The Cardinals hit 15 of 26 from the field, including 7 of 13 from beyond the arc, to lead the Redbirds (5-7) by seven at halftime.
SAINT FRANCIS 75, OAKLAND CITY 61: In Oakland City, the Cougars wrapped up their weekend in the Oakland City Classic by knocking off the Mighty Oaks.
Dan McKeeman poured in 35 points, including five 3-pointers, while Evan Lowden added a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds) off the bench for USF (9-6).
INDIANA TECH 86, FLORIDA MEMORIAL 73: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Rog Stein scored 21 points at the FMU Wellness Center, leading four in double figures for the Warriors (11-2).
Leo product Blake Davison added 16 for Tech, which shot 50% (32 of 64) from the field.
SAINT XAVIER 97, HUNTINGTON 82: In Chicago, the Cougars shot 60.3% to get the nonconference victory.
Landen Jordan had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Foresters (10-3), while Lane Sparks also finished with 18 points.
Jaeden King scored 33 points for Saint Xavier (11-3), while Cedric Johnson added 20 points and 15 rebounds.
TRINE 65, MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH 48: In Angola, the Thunder pulled away after leading by just four points at halftime, holding the Lions to 19 in the second half.
Reigning MIAA Player of the Week Brent Cox had 16 points to lead five in double figures for Trine (8-1).
MANCHESTER 90, HOPE 79: In North Manchester, five players scored at least 12 points for the victorious Spartans (5-4), who got their first nonconference win and moved over .500 on the season.
Logan Willoughby and Ty Lynas both finished with 17 for Manchester.
Women
SAINT THOMAS 85, SAINT FRANCIS 78: In West Palm Beach, Florida, the Bobcats improved to 13-0, taking a 17-point lead after three quarters in the West Palm Beach Invitational.
Cassidy Crawford (24) and Chloe McKnight (23) led the way offensively for the Cougars (8-5).
HUNTINGTON 50, LAWRENCE TECH 36: At the Platt Center, the Foresters held the Blue Devils to 29.5% shooting (13 of 44) to pick up the nonconference victory.
Emily Seboe came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Huntington (6-8).
TRINE 76, HOPE 64: In Holland, Michigan, the Thunder dominated the third quarter 31-17 to knock off a team it defeated just once in four tries last season.
Sidney Wagner shot 11 of 17 from the floor, scoring a game-high 28 for Trine (7-2, 4-0 MIAA).