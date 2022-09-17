MUNCIE – John Paddock threw for three touchdowns and Ball State beat Murray State 31-0 on Saturday for the Cardinals’ first win of the season and their first shutout in 14 years.
Carson Steele added 151 yards on 25 carries, including a 1-yard score that made it 31-0. Paddock was 27-of-44 passing for 217 yards with an interception.
Ball State’s first three scores came on Paddock passes to Brady Hunt, Tanner Koziol and Jayshon Jackson. The Cardinals (1-2) led 14-0 at halftime and 24-0 after three quarters.
The Cardinals outgained the Racers 476-155.
The Cardinals’ last shutout came in 2008 against Toledo – also 31-0. In this one, Nic Jones had a pair of interceptions, the first Cardinal with two picks in a game since Amechi Uzodinma II had two versus Miami (Ohio) in 2019.
Isaac McNamee was just 7-of-22 passing for 57 yards and two interceptions for the Racers (0-3). Jawaun Northington rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries.
TRINE 55, FRANKLIN 21: In Franklin, Alex Price threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns as the Thunder (3-0) posted its highest single-game point total since a 58-0 victory on Oct. 26, 2019 against Finlandia in Angola.
Price also rushed for a team-high 112 yards and a score, while Brandon Kline (119 yards) and Kale Lawson (100) both caught five passes and had scores.
GREENVILLE 49, MANCHESTER 22: In Greenville, Ill., Paul Garrett ran for three of his four touchdowns in the first half for the host Panthers (2-1). David Smith led the Spartans (1-2) with 146 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
MONTANA 49, INDIANA STATE 14: In Terre Haute, Lucas Johnson threw for three touchdowns, running back Junior Bergen passed for another to power the Grizzlies.
The Montana (3-0) defense got into the scoring column in the first quarter when Kale Edwards picked up a fumble and ran untouched for a 20-yard touchdown. The defense also forced Indiana State into three straight three-and-out drives in the second half.
Indiana State (1-2) quarterback Gavin Screws was sacked four times and threw for 115 yards. Justin Dinka rushed for 87 yards and scored on a 54-yard run in the first quarter. The Sycamores were held to 219 total yards.
DARTMOUTH 35, VALPARAISO 13: In Hanover, N.H., Nick Howard ran for a pair of touchdowns, Zack Bair had a career day on the ground with 169 yards and a score as the Big Green opened its season with a win.
The two-time defending Ivy League champions were a preseason pick with Harvard as co-favorites for this season. Dartmouth has won 12 straight season openers – the longest active streak in the FCS – and 20 nonconference games in a row. Dartmouth outgained the Beacons (1-2) 393-263. Mickey Appel threw for 189 yards for the Beacons.