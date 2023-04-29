Ball State defensive back Nic Jones was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday, as the 250th overall pick – the final pick by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. His draft selection is the first by a Cardinals player since offensive guard Danny Pinter was chosen in the fifth round by the Colts in 2020.
The 30th Cardinal ever chosen in the NFL draft and the ninth since 2000, Jones is the first Ball State defensive back chosen since Justin Beriault was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round in 2005. He was the sixth Mid-American Conference player chosen in this year's draft.
"Nic's character and makeup are what, in my eyes, will make him a successful pro," Ball State head coach Mike Neu said in a news release. "The physical traits play a role, of course, but what separates him is his maturity, his IQ, and his approach."
A native of Detroit who played four seasons at Ball State, Jones had two interceptions last year as a junior, both against Murray State, and he led the Cardinals' defense with 12 pass deflections. The two-year starter was named a team captain last year while leading a secondary alongside fellow draft candidate Amechi Uzodinma II. Jones and Uzodinma both earned second-team All-MAC honors at cornerback and Jones was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Noted for his size (6-foot, 189 pounds), length and athleticism, Jones also returned kickoffs and was noted for a blocked kick and blocked punt during his tenure on special teams play.
Neu added, "Through good times and bad, Nic never wavers in embracing what it means to take it one day, one set, one rep at a time. Best of all, he brings others along with him. People gravitate toward the type of attitude and energy Nic brings to every room he walks into. Those things will serve him well on the next level."