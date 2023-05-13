The Ball State women’s track & field team scored 70 points Saturday at the Lee R. Jackson Track & Field Complex to win the Mid-American Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Akron, Ohio.
“I am really proud of our young ladies,” coach Adrian Wheatley said in a school news release. “We talk all year long that it’s a dress rehearsal for the big show, and this weekend was the big show. I am proud of each and every member of this team. They’ve committed to each other and it’s more enjoyable when you ride the bus when you have success as a team. I am really proud of our young ladies, and this is a starting stone for us to continue to have success as we continue to move forward in the future.”
It is the fifth MAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships title in program history and the Cardinals first since the 2001 campaign. Ball State also won in 1996, 1998, and 2000.
Entering the day with 38 points, all of which came Friday, the Cardinals made an early statement Saturday as Moriah Johnson, Alana Springer, Lindley Steele, and Jenna Oriani combined for a track and MAC Championship record time of 44.93 to take home the title in the 4x100m relay.
It was the sixth time Ball State has won the 4x100m relay and the first since the 2000 season. It was also just shy of the program record time of 44.85 set during the 2021 season.
Ball State continued to build momentum from there thanks in part to Charity Griffith’s first podium finish of the day, as she took third overall in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.74.
Griffith, who placed second in the heptathlon Friday, would go on to earn her second consecutive outdoor high jump title by clearing 1.73m (5’-8’). After passing on the first four heights of the day, Griffith was the only competitor to clear 1.73m on her first jump which earned her the title.
Ball State also received a pair of third place finishes from Springer, who took home bronze in both the 100m (11.80) and 200m (23.78).
In addition to the team title, Ball State’s individuals were highly rewarded for their efforts, starting with Wheatley who was named the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year.
Springer was named the MAC Freshman Track Performer of the Year, while Jenelle Rogers earned MAC Most Valuable Performer honors.