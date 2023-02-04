Worthen Arena remains a fortress this season for the Ball State women’s basketball team, which kept pace atop the Mid-American Conference standings with an 80-71 victory over Kent State on Saturday in Muncie. The Cardinals (19-4, 8-1 MAC) ran their overall win streak to seven games while remaining unbeaten (11-0) at home.
Five players scored in double figures for Ball State, led by Madelyn Bischoff’s 20 points. The Cardinals remain tied with Bowling Green for the lead in the MAC by nature of the Falcons’ 88-59 victory over Miami (Ohio) in Bowling Green, Ohio on Saturday.
ROBERT MORRIS 71, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 63: At the Gates Center, the Colonials claimed the Mastodons’ 16th annual Pink Out game, which saw breast cancer survivors present a check for $5,430 to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
Phoenix Gedeon’s double-double (23 points, 11 rebounds) propelled the visitors to their third Horizon League win of the year, as Robert Morris (9-14, 3-11) led by as many as 19. Ryin Ott paced three in double figures for PFW (10-14, 7-7) with 16 points.
INDIANA TECH 58, CONCORDIA (Mich.) 48: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Warriors won the interior battle, outscoring the Cardinals 34-14 on points in the paint. Genevieve Decker scored 15 points for Tech (20-4, 14-2 WHAC).
TRINE 73, ALMA 51: In Angola, advantages of 19-8 and 22-14 in the first two quarters powered the Thunder. Sidney Wagner scored 20 for Trine (16-5, 10-2 MIAA).
GRACE 55, TAYLOR 37: In Winona Lake, the Lancers’ defense limited the Trojans to single-digit outputs in three quarters. Maddie Ryman and Karlee Feldman both scored 17 for Grace (18-7, 11-4 CL).
SPRING ARBOR 87, SAINT FRANCIS 82: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, the hosts won the fourth quarter 23-15 to rally for the Crossroads League win. Cassidy Crawford scored 24 and Emily Parrett added 20 for USF (11-14, 7-8).
MARIAN 71, HUNTINGTON 54: In Indianapolis, the Knights took control early, leading 18-9 after one quarter, to claim the Crossroads League matchup. Emily Seboe scored 14 for the Foresters (9-16, 4-11).
Men
DETROIT MERCY 85, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 52: In Detroit, Antoine Davis, the second-leading scorer in Division I history, poured in 32 points for the Titans (10-15, 6-8 HL), while Bobby Planutis scored 11 and Jarred Godfrey added 10 for the Mastodons (15-10, 7-7).
INDIANA TECH 78, CONCORDIA (MI) 73: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Warriors ran their win streak to six games. Rog Stein shot 11 of 14 to finish with 31 points for Tech (21-3, 14-2 WHAC).
TRINE 67, ALMA 59: In Angola, the Thunder and Scots went to halftime tied at 28 before the hosts took control. Connor Jones led four for Trine (19-2, 9-1 MIAA) in double figures with 16.
HUNTINGTON 87, MARIAN 79: In Indianapolis, Lane Sparks pumped in 39 points, Zach Goodline added 27 and the Foresters shot 56% to move to 18-6 overall and 10-4 in the Crossroads League.
GRACE 75, TAYLOR 56: In Winona Lake, the Lancers avenged a loss earlier this season, taking an 11-point halftime lead. Jakob Gibbs scored 17 and Cade Gibbs added 12 for Grace (22-3, 12-3 CL).
SPRING ARBOR 78, SAINT FRANCIS 67: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, the hosts claimed the second half 42-34 to take the Crossroads League tilt. Zane Burke scored 23 points for USF (13-12, 6-9).