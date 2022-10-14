NEW YORK – Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians.
José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with a popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.
“It’s not an easy way to win but it doesn’t mean you can’t,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said after Cleveland overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday. The victory evened the best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece.
Cleveland, 29th among the 30 big league teams in home runs, stopped a six-game postseason losing streak to the Yankees.
Game 3 will be at Cleveland tonight. There is no travel day because a rainout Thursday.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts and dropped to 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts and a walk in the series. He is 2 for 37 with 27 strikeouts against Cleveland in three playoff series, including all four of his four-strikeout postseason games.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the first off 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, Stanton’s 10th homer in 20 postseason games.
Jameson Taillon made his first big league relief appearance after 143 starts, and Ramírez sliced a fastball that rookie left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera missed by inches as third baseman Josh Donaldson, his back to the plate, pulled up to avoid a collision. Donaldson fired the ball past second for an error as Ramírez hustled slid into third headfirst.
National League
PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 1: Rhys Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and spiked his bat in triumph and Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot that sent Philadelphia to a 9-1 win over Atlanta in Game 3 Friday night.
Harper added an RBI double as Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup against the reigning World Series champs. The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home today.
The Phillies and a sellout crowd of 45,538 fans waited 11 years to host a playoff game again at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies fans should save the rally towels – the Phillies played like a team that wants to keep Red October alive.
The bats erupted in a six-run third inning. Bryson Stott got the rally going with an RBI double off Braves rookie Spencer Strider. Kyle Schwarber drew an intentional walk to set the stage for Hoskins.
Hoskins, 1 for his last 19, crushed a 94 mph fastball into the left field seats for a 4-0 lead. Hoskins raised his arms in celebration, slammed his bat into the grass and he skipped his way to first base.
“I don’t know if my feet touched the ground,” Hoskins said.
Strider, who pitched the first time in almost a month because of a strained left oblique, gave up one more single before he was lifted for Dylan Lee.
Playing his first playoff home game with the Phillies, Harper hit his second postseason homer to make it 6-0.
“I was just fired up, ready to go,” the two-time NL MVP said.
Aaron Nola, the longest-tenured Phillie, gave up five hits, walked two and struck out six in six-plus innings.