CHICAGO – After missing the first 15 practices of training camp because of contract discontent and requesting a trade this month, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to the field Saturday at Halas Hall.
What this means for Smith’s future in Chicago or what it reflects about the state of his ongoing negotiations with general manager Ryan Poles was not immediately clear.
Baseball
Around MLB
The Cubs placed right-handed starter Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL Saturday with low back tightness. … Houston’s Yordan Alvarez didn’t play Saturday after being taken to a hospital the previous night because of shortness of breath.
Ex-Red Sox star OK after collapse
Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for a Savannah (Ga.) Bananas exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance.
Basketball
Sky routs Liberty
In Chicago, the Sky set a WNBA record for playoff margin of victory with a 100-62 rout of New York, tying the first-round series Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3 on Tuesday in New York.
Boxing
Usyk keeps titles
Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision over Anthony Joshua in a rematch in King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.
Football
Corral injures foot
Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rhule.
Hockey
Komets alumni win benefit game
The Komets Alumni game to benefit Braydin Lewis’ medical care took place Saturday at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse and the alumni won 11-10 against the BLF Warriors, a team that included Braydin, who plays for the Metro Jets, a junior team in Mount Clemens, Michigan. Braydin, who is battling glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, had the final goal in the game that included his father, Adam, who helped the Komets to the 2003 Colonial Cup. Several other former Komets, and current coach Ben Boudreau and current captain Anthony Petruzzelli, competed. Those wishing to donate to Braydin’s medical care can do so at gofund.me/f455169c.