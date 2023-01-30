DaMarcus Beasley, a Fort Wayne native, former star of the US national soccer team and an owner of Fort Wayne FC, will have a team this year in The Soccer Tournament.
TST will have a 32-team field vying for $1 million in a winner-take-all event. Beasley will be co-general manager of a team with Jimmy Conrad, a former US National Team member, that will have Blackhawk Christian graduate Matt Mitchell as an assistant general manager. The team will be called Conrad & Beasley United.
Mitchell has experience with The Basketball Tournament, where he’s managed Eberlein Drive for many years. TST has received over 300 applications for its field of 7-on-7 soccer. Beasley will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame this year.