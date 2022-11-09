An established power and an emerging standout program won regional titles last season as Bellmont won its 34th regional championship at Jay County, while Garrett won the Carroll Regional for the third time in a row.
Both likely stand as early favorites to claim their fourth consecutive regional titles and will face each other at the Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka in late December and in Class 2A at January’s IHSWCA Team State Duals at Brownsburg.
Teams
Garrett: With two state qualifiers leading the way, the Railroaders look poised to extend their three-year reign as Carroll Regional champions.
Bellmont: Following an uncharacteristic run of just one regional title in a seven-year stretch from 2013-19, the Braves have claimed three straight Jay County Regional championships.
New Haven: While Bellmont stands as the perennial power in a stacked Northeast 8, three returning state qualifiers (Julianna Ocampo, 106 pounds; Easton Doster, 113; Josh Clark, 285) have the Bulldogs poised to challenge for the conference title.
Adams Central: Seniors Gavin Cook (eighth in state at 126 last season) and Logan Uhlman (state qualifier at 132) lead the way for another Adams County wrestling power.
Columbia City: Multiple NE8 coaches tapped the Eagles as a program to watch at the preseason media event.
Athletes
De’Alcapon Veazy, Snider, So.: After winning the Cadet triple crown, including ISWA state championships in freestyle, Greco-Roman and folkstyle, Veazy finished fourth as a freshman at 182 at the IHSAA state finals.
Duke Myers, Bellmont, Jr.: As a sophomore, Myers finished 3-1 at the state finals at 160 with his only loss coming in the quarterfinals to the eventual state champion.
Hayden Brady, Garrett, Sr.: Touted as a locker room leader for the Railroaders last season, Brady took fourth in the state at 120.
Julianna Ocampo, New Haven, So.: A fantastic freshman season that included a IHSGW state championship ended with Ocampo becoming the second-ever female to qualify for the IHSAA state finals and the first to qualify from the Fort Wayne semistate.
Levi Johns, Bluffton, So.: Amassing a 40-4 record as a freshman, Johns took home a podium finish in his first year, placing eighth at 106.
Storylines
Big-man SAC battle: Concordia senior Chance Harris and Northrop junior Julante Hinton have waged numerous outstanding battles at 220 pounds the past two seasons. Harris, who took eighth at state last season, and Hinton, a state qualifier at 220, will likely face each other several more times this year between conference and postseason competition.
Delayed start: With several grapplers playing integral roles on the sectional champion football team, Adams Central will start its wrestling season later than most, though coach Tony Currie routinely gets his charges rounded into form come postseason.
33 and counting: In addition to its three successive regional championships, Garrett holds a 33-match win streak against Northeast Corner Conference competition, wrapping up a third straight unbeaten campaign last season.
Two decades and counting: This season marks the 20th since the SAC crowned its last state champion, when North Side’s Gralan Early completed a 36-0 season by winning state at 119.
Girls gain “emerging sport” status: In May, the IHSAA announced that girls wrestling and boys volleyball would be recognized by the sanctioning organization as emerging sports. At that time, 113 of the 407 member schools offered girls wrestling, with the IHSAA advising it would officially recognize the sport once it reaches 50% member participation.