Bellmont was in control for the first two sets in The Cage on Tuesday evening, but it was in the third that the Braves really turned on the heat against Concordia.
With senior libero Sami Christen serving, the Braves won the first 10 points of the third set, including back-to-back Christen aces, putting Bellmont on the fast track to a 3-0 victory.
“I’m feeling really, really good, because Concordia, they played as they should have,” Bellmont coach Craig Krull said. “They were going to fight, they weren’t going to give up. And they spent all that energy – unfortunately in the third set we kind of jumped them. I thought we played well, maintaining the atmosphere and staying on task with what we were supposed to do.”
Bellmont took a sizable lead in the first set and withstood a Cadets rally, winning 25-17. The Braves took a 4-3 lead in the second set and maintained a narrow advantage until they won the final three points to clinch the second set 25-19. The Cadets never recovered after falling behind 10-0 in the third, and Bellmont clinched the final set 25-9.
“The difference to me was serving,” Krull said. “Concordia was serving low rockets that we were struggling with. And I told the girls, ‘You don’t have to be perfect, just make it playable.’ … Concordia, that’s how they always play, they have so much fight. You can run away from them, but you know they’re going to be chasing after you.”
Senior outside hitter Delaney Lawson, a Utah State commit who surpassed 1,000 career kills last week, led the Braves with 15 kills. Sophomore outside hitter MaryKate Scheumann had 11 kills and sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Gumbel eight. Christen led the team with 19 digs, and senior setter Hailey Cole had 30 assists.
Despite large fans aimed toward the court, it was still quite warm at the end of a hot summer day.
“Every time I was running out of bounds, I was running over to the fan, putting my water bottle on my forehead,” Christen said. “It was hot for everyone, we knew that. It wasn’t an excuse to slack off or be tired, not go for a ball.”
The Braves are 5-0. The Cadets are 2-2, with losses to the defending Class 3A state finalist and Class 4A Warsaw.
“I think offensively, our hitters are a year smarter, so they’re able to hit that hard shot. But I think what really sets the tone is our defense,” Krull said. “We’re going to be a fun team to watch, we’re going to touch a lot of balls and make a lot of plays, and our smart offense allows us to score points.
“Defensively, that’s what’s allowed us to win these games against these very good teams.”
Krull and Christen agreed that the Braves still have room to improve their serving over the next few months of the season. Bellmont had five aces and six service errors Tuesday.
“I think we could definitely become a more aggressive serving team,” Christen said.
“And hesitating on those balls that we think we can’t get to but we really can, just going for them.”