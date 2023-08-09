Saw a map the other day of the New, New Big Ten Or However Many It Is This Week, and it made me all nostalgic. Remember those grand old days when you could say “geographic footprint” and not sound ironic?
Once upon a time, see, the Big Ten had one. Now I look at whatever it is now – my entry is “Bi-Coastal Television Conglomerate” – and it looks like a guy playing Twister.
One foot in New Jersey. One foot in L.A. A hand up in, I don’t know, Ann Arbor or someplace; another planted waaaaay across the country in Seattle.
Hurts just thinking about it.
It’s an impending chiropractor visit these days, big-money college football (and basketball), a different and but hardly better world. Time was, college football tried to hide the fact it was as corporate as IBM or Microsoft. Now it doesn’t bother to pretend it’s about academia as much as TV deals and market shares and Mergers and Acquisitions.
Which bring us to the Pac-12, or 4, or whatever.
It’s a conference with 108 years backing its play, but no matter. It’s getting Mergered and Acquisitioned into extinction by the Big 12 and the Big Ten, who have into full raiding party mode, and it’s as ugly and rapacious as you’d expect.
Colorado, which jumped to the Pac-12 a few years back, is jumping back to the Big 12. USC and UCLA are jumping to the Big Ten and its mega-dollars next year. The Big 12 is vacuuming up Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, and the Big Ten just poached Oregon and Washington.
You want to know how shameless it’s all become?
Florida State’s president got up at a board meeting the other day and threatened to yank the Seminoles out of the ACC if the conference didn’t rework its revenue distribution in FSU’s favor. In other words: Give us more money or we’re out of here.
This from a school whose athletic department generated north of $161 million last year, and which raked in $10.3 mill in profits – the most profitable year FSU athletics has had in 18 years.
Yet now President Richard McCullough is complaining it’s not enough?
And, sure, I get it, the concept of enough doesn’t exist in a world of venture capitalists and hedge-fund pirates, which is what college athletics have become. And call me an old-man-shaking-his-fist-atclouds for finding that disgusting.
I remember a day, after all, when conferences didn’t actively try to destroy each other grasping for the next dollar. There was greed, sure, because that’s always been part of the college athletics equation. But it wasn’t the unrestrained lust there is today.
Also, conferences and schools at least pretended to care about the “student” part of “student-athlete.” Now the Big Ten is bringing schools into the fold from half a continent away, with the attendant ridiculous travel schedules. USC flying clear across the country to play Rutgers or Maryland or Penn State, and vice-versa? How’s that gonna help your QB-1 pass biology?
It won’t, of course. And it won’t matter, because the “student-athletes” have become as mercenary as the schools for whom they labor. Kids come to college to learn, after all. And boy howdy have they.
So you’ve got the mess that is the NIL, which college athletics brought on entirely itself. When grasping for that next dollar becomes your beall and end-all, it’s only natural that everyone will want his or her cut.
So I don’t want to hear a peep about transfer portal abuse from schools who are essentially transfer-portaling themselves – and for the same reasons.
All I want to see from this whole tawdry show are a few changes to the school motto.
I Got Mine sounds about right.
Ben Smith is a former Journal Gazette columnist who originally posted this on his blog, “And One Thing More.”