Mac Parker knows his city, and he knows his pro buckets. Didn’t he stand up for them once?
Literally stood up. For, like, a really long time.
It was Nov. 8, 1991, and 8,373 souls were wedged into Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to see something they hadn’t seen in a while: professional basketball. What had it been, 34 years since the Pistons fled north to Detroit?
And so here was your brand-new Fort Wayne Fury of the Continental Basketball Association, and here were the 8,373. And here was a United States senator (Dan Coats) and the lieutenant governor (Frank O’Bannon), and the ownership group that made it happen.
Dennis Sutton. Jay Frye. Jay Leonard. And, you bet, Mac Parker.
“I remember everyone stood until the Fury scored its first points, and it took four minutes. So there we all stood for four minutes,” I’m telling Mac now.
A chuckle across the fiber optics.
“I remember that,” he says. “You’ve got a good memory.”
And now that pro basketball is again a memory in Fort Wayne?
Well. Mac Parker thinks it ought to be more than that.
“We need to figure out a way,” he says. “We can’t be without pro basketball here. We can’t. We need to see how we can stir up some interest.
“I don’t know what the best way to do this is, but we’ve got to find a group or somebody that will kind of step up and pick up on the thing and kind of move forward.”
He’s as right as a beer and a shot. And it could happen.
The Mad Ants and the G-League may be gone, but there are other pro and semipro minor leagues still around. There’s The Basketball League and the semi-pro American Basketball Association and eight or nine other semipro leagues. None of them are the G-League, but neither was the CBA.
Oh, it was three rings of fun, the CBA was. That first night, for instance, some over-caffeinated dude called Wayne Man dashed around the joint in a cape and tights. Former IU star Lyndon Jones was on the opening game roster. So were Victor Wells and Tony Karasek and Warren Bradley, and heaven knows where they are now.
Isaac Washington took the first shot in franchise history, and missed it from the top of the key. And after everyone stood for 3 minutes, 58 seconds, who got a free throw down to finally let them sit?
A guy named Anthony Wayne Corbett.
Anthony Wayne. Seriously. You think I could make that up?
The Fury lost that night, and lost a lot of other nights that season, but pro buckets was back again. Isiah Thomas would eventually burn everyone when he pulled the plug on the CBA without so much as a goodbye, and 22 years later the Pacers would do almost exactly the same thing.
Hell of a way to treat a city where the NBA literally was born at a kitchen table over on Forest Park Boulevard. Hell of a way to disrespect Mac Parker and Denny Sutton, and Jay Leonard, and Jay Frye, and Dick Doermer and Dick Inskeep and Dick Freeland and some of the other heavy hitters who got behind them, and the investors who kicked in $40,000 apiece to make the Fury happen.
“Whether there’s anybody on the horizon … I’m sure there are young people out there who’d be willing to really step up and get involved,” Parker says, 32 years later. “(Who’d) say ‘Hey, Fort Wayne can’t be without pro basketball.’”
Who’s with him?