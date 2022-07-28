INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Brohm’s Purdue teams have invariably had competition at quarterback. From the early days of David Blough vs. Elijah Sindelar to the more recent battles for the starting job between Aidan O’Connell and Jack Plummer, the Boilermakers’ situation under center is rarely settled.
Right now, it is.
After losing out to Plummer before the season last year, O’Connell was elevated to first string in late September and was one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten the rest of the season, throwing for more than 3,700 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading Purdue to a 6-3 record as the starter.
The second-team all-conference passer enters 2022 as the team’s unquestioned QB1.
“It’s unfortunate his head coach didn’t start him at the beginning of (last) year,” Brohm said, tongue in cheek, during Big Ten media days on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “The last half of the season he did play at an elite level. … He’s a very accurate passer. He has great poise and presence in the pocket. He doesn’t get rattled. He understands our system.”
Though quarterback competitions have been something of an annual preseason tradition during Brohm’s tenure, the Boilermakers are not complaining about dispensing with the ritual.
“It gives us a guy to rally around,” tight end Payne Durham said. “It gives us our leader. I think it does wonders for his confidence. He gets to go into camp a little bit more relaxed and have that poise we all know he has.”
Entering his sixth and final season with the Boilers, the former walk-on quarterback, who originally committed to play for Division III Wheaton (Ill.) College, has his sights set on leaving a legacy in West Lafayette.
“I hope to leave the place better than I found it,” O’Connell said. “We hope to finish the season on a high note, with hopefully being here in December winning the Big Ten championship. That’s the goal. That’s what we’re looking for is the big win at the end of the year in Lucas Oil.”
Replacing Karlaftis
will be group effort
Purdue’s defensive performance this season will rest in part on replacing the production of departed defensive end George Karlaftis, who racked up 4 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season on his way to third-team All-American honors. In April, he became Purdue’s first opening-round pick in the NFL draft since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011.
The Boilermakers don’t have an obvious game-wrecker like Karlaftis on the line this year, but Brohm feels the team’s depth on the defensive front is the best it’s been in his tenure. Honorable mention All-Big Ten defensive tackle Branson Deen will lead the charge and will get help from fellow tackle Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate, who is a fifth-year senior with two years of eligibility left. Jack Sullivan will provide pass rushing off the end and four-star incoming freshman end Joe Strickland formed a tight connection with Karlaftis during recruiting that made him want to follow in the first-round pick’s footsteps.
“Are we concerned about not having the star power of a George Karlaftis or maybe even a DaMarcus Mitchell, who’s now with the Patriots? Yes, we are,” Brohm said. “But you have to give those (other) guys an opportunity to showcase it and prove their worth. That’s what we’re excited about.”
Buckeyes-Irish ‘to be electric’Big Ten favorite Ohio State will open its season Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium against Notre Dame. The Irish are led by new coach Marcus Freeman, a former Ohio State linebacker.
The teams have not met in the regular season since 1996 and Ohio State won Fiesta Bowls against the Irish following the 2005 and 2015 campaigns.
“I think our guys feel it, I think they feel the excitement,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of facing the Irish. “I think they feel the anticipation. I think they just feel the (Columbus) community rally around this team.
“But that first game being a night game is – I mean, how else do you put it? It’s going to be electric, and our guys know that. So there’s a little bit of urgency about them, and there’s going to be this preseason.”
Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy after finishing fourth in voting last season. He will have to deal with an Irish defensive line led by All-American defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
“They do a lot of different things up front, they like to twist and turn,” Stroud said. “A team like that, you just gotta respect them. I think it’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a great game.”