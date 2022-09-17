ANGOLA – Bishop Dwenger raised the trophy once more at the Angola Girls Golf Sectional on Saturday, winning the program’s 17th sectional title with a team score of 348.
“It feels great – this year the girls have been peaking at the right time,” Bishop Dwenger coach Megan Ryan said.
It was not a particularly dramatic outing for the Saints, who won by 29 strokes and shaved 45 strokes off their team score at Zollner Golf Course on the Trine University campus – the same course for the 2021 sectional.
The intrigue came as three more teams competed for the final two qualifying spots for next week’s East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links: NECC regular-season champ Fremont took second place with a team score of 377, while Snider and DeKalb were right behind at 378. The Panthers took the final qualifying spot on a tie-breaker as their fifth scorer, Emilie Henry, shot 108, beating out the 128 posted by Bella Karch, DeKalb’s fifth golfer.
It is the second year in a row that the Barons have been denied a spot in the regional tournament after coming up short in the third-place tiebreaker.
“I didn’t think the low score today was going to be 80 or 81, I thought it was going to be in the 70s,” Snider coach Mark Matson said. “So some people were doing the math, and I thought we were going to be a stroke short of Fremont, and I thought DeKalb was going to be ahead.”
“Last year they tied, and unfortunately they suffered heartbreak. I feel for that DeKalb team, because that’s two years in a row that they’ve lost in the tiebreaker to get to regionals, and that’s just crushing. That was one of my first thoughts, actually, along with relief.”
Two Barons will still move on to next week’s tournament in Kendallville: Senior Lillie Cone was the individual medalist for the third straight year, this time shooting a nine-over-par 80. Concordia’s Lauren Goodman shot a 91 to become the second individual to move on without a team, and DeKalb’s Sophie Pfister took the third and final spot with a 92.
“It’s a little frustrating (to finish fourth), but I’m so proud of our team. We were conference champs this year, it was great to accomplish that as a team,” Cone said. “We worked so hard this year, and our No. 2, Sophie Pfister, made it out for the first time, so I’m excited for her.”
Bishop Dwenger’s Amy Frazier shot 81 to finish second as an individual. Cone birdied the par-5 18th hole, while Frazier recorded a bogey. Fremont’s Kenadee Porath carded an 84 to finish third.
“I knew I had to finish well; I was playing with Bishop Dwenger’s Amy Frazier, and she was having a really good day. We were neck-and-neck to the very last hole,” Cone said. “I just had to focus on every shot I had. I did not hit it great today, it definitely wasn’t my best day, but I kept it together. I kept my attitude good, and that’s what kept me in it.”
Concordia was fifth with a score of 411, and Leo took sixth, Northrop seventh, Angola eighth, Woodlan ninth, Blackhawk Christian 10th and North Side 11th.
Norwell Sectional: At Timber Ridge Golf Course in Bluffton, Homestead made it eight straight sectional titles, posting a team score of 309 to win by 87 strokes. Norwell scored 396 to take second and Bluffton placed third with a score of 401. Homestead’s Eliza Saal was the individual medalist with an even-par 71, Cassidy Ayres was second with a 76 and Scarlett Senk third at 78. Canterbury’s Olivia Stronczek shot 85 to advane as an individual, and her teammate Teresa Diez Vilarino and Bellmont’s Meghan Pettibone move on with 95s.
Warsaw Sectional: At Rozella Ford in Warsaw on Friday, Culver Academies took the team title and Warsaw moved on to the regional tournament by finishing third with a score of 362. Warsaw’s Olivia Robinson-Gray finished fourth with a score of 83 behind three Culver Academies players.