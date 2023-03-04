The longest current sectional championship streak belongs to Blackhawk Christian. By nature of the Braves' 39-32 victory over Adams Central on Saturday in Berne in the Class 2A South Adams Sectional championship game, the No. 3-ranked Braves (23-3) claimed their sixth straight sectional title, giving first-year coach Matt Roth postseason hardware in his rookie season guiding Blackhawk Christian.
Adams Central (20-6) proved a worthy opponent, easily holding the Braves to their lowest offensive output of the season. Prior to Saturday, Blackhawk had been held under 60 points just three times. The Jets took an 18-16 halftime lead before the Braves blanked Adams Central, 11-0, in the third quarter.
Isaac Smith scored 13 for the Braves, who will play Tipton on Saturday in the Lapel Regional championship game.
Class 4A
NORTH SIDE 64, NORTHROP 48: At Carroll, the Legends (16-9) claimed their 28th sectional championship in school history and the first since 2018, claiming the title in the Carroll Sectional. The Bruins (5-19) got a double-double from Dalman Alexander (18 points, 10 rebounds) in defeat.
Class 3A
BISHOP DWENGER 61, HERITAGE 41: In Garrett, the Saints (11-13) earned the right to play for the Garrett Sectional championship on Monday thanks to 22 points from Preston Ross and 13 from Caleb Lehrman. Luke Saylor scored a game-high 25 in defeat for the Patriots (13-12).
CONCORDIA 58, WOODLAN 48: In Garrett, the Cadets (18-6) advanced to Monday’s Garrett Sectional title game, keyed by reserve Ben Bentz, who scored nine off the bench. The Warriors (19-6) were denied the opportunity to notch a 20-win season.
WEST NOBLE 57, LAKELAND 53: In Nappanee, the first NorthWood Sectional semifinal game postponed from Friday went to the No. 7-ranked Chargers (21-3), going 7 of 10 from the line in the final two minutes to secure victory along with 19 points from Austin Cripe.
In Monday’s championship game, West Noble will play top-ranked NorthWood (23-2), a 59-33 winner over Fairfield in the second Saturday semifinal. The Panthers claimed a 55-47 victory in Ligonier on Feb. 7.
PERU 78, NORWELL 68: In Peru, the Tigers stunned the No. 3-ranked Knights to take home the Peru Sectional title. Trailing 54-45 after three quarters, Norwell (22-4) pulled within 60-56 with 3:52 to go before Peru (17-7) pulled back ahead to repeat as sectional champions.
Class 2A
WESTVIEW 50, EASTSIDE 26: In Topeka, the host Warriors (16-8) advanced to the Westview Sectional championship, nearly doubling up the Blazers (9-14) and holding them to 17 points in the first three quarters.
CENTRAL NOBLE 51, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 45: In Topeka, the Cougars emerged in the fourth quarter. After trailing 32-29 after three, Central Noble (18-6) outscored the Panthers 22-13 to advance to the Westview Sectional championship game.
Class A
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 63, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 49: In Hamilton, the Bruins (16-10) won twice on Saturday to claim the Hamilton Sectional championship, leading by 21 points midway through the fourth quarter before the Cougars (19-6) closed within 60-47 in the final minute.
Lakeland Christian posted a 50-34 victory over Lakewood Park (9-14) in Saturday’s first semifinal, while Bethany Christian edged Elkhart Christian, 37-36, to advance to the sectional finals.
SOUTHWOOD 70, CANTERBURY 57: In Wabash, the host Knights squared their record on the year at 12-12, winning the Southwood Sectional championship in the process. In defeat, Devon Lewis scored 14 for the Cavaliers (8-17).