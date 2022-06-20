A recent email from a McAllen, Texas, man named Jack Bloomfield included an odd question. Would anyone know if any of his former Zollner Pistons teammates were still around?
Bloomfield, now 92 and living in McAllen, was a third baseman on the last two Zollner fast-pitch softball teams before the club played its last game Sept. 21, 1954. At 24, he was one of the team’s youngest players.
In the era before everyone had a television set with easy access to national sports, the Pistons were a major force in Fort Wayne during the 1940s and 1950s, going 1,252-189 for a winning percentage of .869. After finishing third in 1942 and second in 1944, the Pistons won Amateur Softball Association world titles in 1945, 1946 and 1947. They then joined the National Softball League, the National Fastball League and the National Industrial Softball League and won nine regular-season titles in a row. In five of their last seven seasons, they won more than 100 games.
Starting in 1940, the Pistons played home games at Municipal Beach (currently Johnny Appleseed Park) where there were no showers or locker rooms. Free admission meant they attracted huge crowds, sometimes between 8,000 and 10,000 fans. In 1947, the Pistons moved to the new Zollner Stadium (now Concordia High School’s football stadium), built for $85,000. More than 90,000 fans showed up that first season, including a high of 7,500 for two nights against a Flint, Michigan, team owned by boxing champion Joe Louis.
Ten Pistons are enshrined in the National Softball Hall of Fame: Fred Zollner, Bernie Kampschmidt, Jim Ramage, Hughie Johnston, Clyde Kirkendall, Bill West, Herb Dudley, Sam Lombardo, Elmer Rohrs and Leo Luken.
“Bill West was so good that we’d all lay down on the field and he’d strike everybody out,” Bloomfield remembered.
The 1950s were a high-water mark of Fort Wayne’s sports history: local sports fans could watch the Daisies of the All-American Girls Professional Basketball League, the start of the Komets and the Fort Wayne Open PGA tournament. The Pistons basketball team hosted the 1953 NBA All-Star Game and played in two NBA Finals, the first LPGA major was played at Orchard Ridge and the Mad Anthonys started their celebrity golf tournament. The city gained national attention for hosting the American Bowling Congress Tournament and fielding a world champion semi-pro baseball team.
Most of the city’s major events went away quickly with the Daisies and softball Pistons folding in 1954, the Fort Wayne Open ending after 1956 and the basketball Pistons moving to Detroit in 1957.
After coming out of the Army, Bloomfield replaced 10-year veteran Ed Robitaille at third base. His plan was to play pro baseball after he was discharged, but Pistons manager Bernie Kampschmidt made an offer after scouting him at a Connecticut fast-pitch tournament.
“I listened to the offer and it was good enough to convince me to play softball,” Bloomfield said. “I remember being on the greatest ball club in the country and maybe the world. I really enjoyed it. It was a good time in my life.”
He led the team with a .301 batting average the first season and hit .281 the second.
After his two seasons in Fort Wayne, Bloomfield played winter baseball in Mexico City before signing to play Class B in Harligen, Texas, the next year and then going to Topeka, Kansas. He played through 1959, including three seasons with Seattle in the Pacific Coast League, before finishing up with seven years in Japan and retiring at 36.
He became a scout with the San Diego Padres in 1969 and later a hitting coach with the organization for a year before serving as a coach with the Cubs for three seasons in the mid-1970s. He retired for good in 1995 after 32 years as a scout with a variety of clubs.
Bloomfield and his college sweetheart, Betty, have been married 66 years.
“I sure have had an interesting life,” he said. “Didn’t realize it as much until my daughter wanted to write a book and I started digging up information and stories of famous people I had met that were in all phases of life.”