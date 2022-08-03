WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue football’s quest to improve upon its first nine-win season since 2003 began Tuesday with the program’s opening fall camp practice, 30 days before the Boilermakers take on Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium in the season-opener.
Coach Jeff Brohm, who is entering his sixth season, was pleased with his team’s mentality, but wanted a little bit more intensity.
“I thought practice one, our guys came out ready to practice,” Brohm said. “I think they understand the importance of getting better every day, they know there’s a lot riding on it. We have to continue to push ourselves.
“If I had to assess it, just like I told the team, I thought we looked pretty slow overall and lacked some finish. Sometimes that happens day one without pads, but we’ve gotta make sure now we’re pushing ourselves to play harder, to play faster and finish. Those are things we just have to work through as we go through camp.”
While the players baked under an early-August sun, Boilermaker coaches got their first looks at a couple of key offensive transfers: running back Kobe Lewis from Central Michigan and wide receiver/returner Charlie Jones out of Iowa.
Lewis, coming off a knee injury, was a full participant in practice and got plenty of carries in drill work, looking powerful with the ball. Brohm believes he will be heavily involved in the running back rotation, along with returning contributor King Doerue and another Iowa transfer, Tyrone Tracy, who also saw significant work Tuesday.
“Kobe I think can really help us,” Brohm said. “He’ll push King there in the backfield and we just have to get him up to speed on how we practice and those kinds of things, but I think he has talent, he’s played a lot of football. He’s coming off an injury, so he has to get back in the flow.”
As for Jones, the reigning Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year didn’t make any head-turning plays in his first practice, but Brohm believes he’ll be used in a variety of ways this season.
“Charlie can play football,” the coach said. “We’re going to use him a lot of different ways: on the outside, on the inside, returning kicks. He’s got good receiving skills, he can run good routes, he understands football, he’ll definitely be a big factor for us.”
Jones is one of a host of wide receivers the Boilermakers are hoping will step up this season in the absence of departed stars David Bell and Milton Wright. Some in that group, including Broc Thompson and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen were limited by injuries in Tuesday’s practice and only participated in individual drills.
“I think they’re close, we’re not going to risk damaging them,” Brohm said of the players who were limited Tuesday. “We really need all of them for the first game without question to help us win. A lot of really good players that still have a little bit of a ways to go.”
Some of the most impressive among those who fully participated were redshirt junior Mershawn Rice and junior Collin Sullivan, both of whom made acrobatic catches. Tight end Payne Durham also made a spectacular catch along the sideline while a defensive back nearly tackled him from behind.
One of the day’s most explosive plays was a long touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo to redshirt freshman receiver Ben Van Noord at the pylon. Alaimo dropped the ball in perfectly over the top, showing off significant arm strength and touch. Brohm intimated the former four-star recruit is behind veteran Austin Burton and entrenched starter Aidan O’Connell, an All-Big Ten signal-caller, on the depth chart.
“Austin I think has improved and can be a reliable backup,” Brohm said. “Without question, Michael and (true freshman mid-year enrollee) Brady Allen have improved, as well. We’re going to need them all at some point, whether it’s this year or beyond. ... The young guys definitely look better this first day than they did in the spring.”
4-star QB recruit opts to decommitLate Monday, four-star class of 2023 quarterback Rickie Collins, who had been committed to the Boilermakers since October, decommitted. He is the No. 13 quarterback in the class and the No. 177 player overall, according to 247 Sports, and had been the highest-ranked recruit in Purdue’s class.
“I want to thank some members of the coaching staff for attempting to make me feel welcome,” Collins said in announcing his decision. “However, this process has been ever-evolving and that of a humbling experience. With the recent changes in my recruitment process and the lapse in communication, my family and I have decided to de-commit.”
Collins, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, recently took an unofficial visit to LSU.