The boys tennis season officially opened Monday for practice, with the first matches set for Aug. 13. The 56th IHSAA state tournament will begin Sept. 27, with the state championships slated to take place on Oct. 14 and 15.
Players
Griffin Martin, Carroll: The rising senior landed on the 2021 All-State Singles First Team.
Stephen Meier, Homestead: Meier, like Martin, earned First Team All-State honors last year, one of just two sophomores in the state to do so.
Aaron Brandenberger, Leo: As a junior in 2021, Brandenberger earned an All-State Honorable Mention nod.
Vittorio Bona, East Noble: An All-State honorable mention singles player in 2021 for the Knights, Bona advanced to the individual singles regional championship match, winning 19 matches for East Noble last season.
Remington Miller, Bishop Dwenger: The rising senior advanced to the individual doubles regional semifinals with now-graduated John Paul O’Brien last fall.
Teams
Homestead: After an off year in 2021 that saw the Spartans finish outside the top two in the final district rankings for the first time since the state switched from five districts to eight in 2012, Homestead will look to add to its area-best 33 regional titles this fall.
Carroll: The top area team in the final state rankings in 2021 (11th), the Chargers claimed their first-ever regional championship in boys tennis last fall.
Fremont: One of the smallest schools in the state to field a boys tennis team, the Eagles claimed their first-ever sectional championship in the sport last fall.
Columbia City: The Eagles halted Warsaw’s nine-year sectional championship streak last year, marking just the second sectional title in Columbia City’s school history (2011).
Concordia: The Cadets won their 14th sectional in 2021, their first title since 2009 and pulled within two titles of matching the SAC co-leaders in sectional championships (Snider, Bishop Dwenger – 16).
Storylines
Traditional powers reign again?: The region’s two largest schools – Homestead and Carroll – will likely duke it out to determine the region’s top team. The Spartans and Chargers both return a player from the All-State Singles First Team as well as All-State Doubles Second Team performers (Alex Graber and Matthew Otten, both ready for their junior seasons for Homestead; senior-to-be Conner Gibson and rising junior Matt Kosnik for Carroll).
Top talents in NE8: Brandenberger (Leo) and Bona (East Noble) played their way onto the All-District singles team, while the Knights may find a leg up in the conference race thanks to rising seniors Max Bender and Carver Miller, who teamed up to earn All-District doubles honors in 2021.
HOFer taking over at Wayne: Longtime Canterbury coach Jerry Gerig, a member of the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches’ Hall of Fame, will take over the boys and girls programs at Wayne this year.
Vikings to go to four?: Huntington North knocked off Norwell in Ossian last fall to win its third straight sectional title and ninth overall.
New coaches at Snider, Concordia: Spencer Barnes will take over the Snider program this fall, while Steve Beier steps in for the retiring Rick Hanauer.