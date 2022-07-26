Six months have passed since Georgia defeated Alabama to win the national championship and end the 2021 college football season. Now, a new season is barely a month away and fall camps will start for some teams within a week.
Before any actual football gets played, however, the annual late-summer ritual that has become known in the college football world as “talkin’ season” must take place. It commenced earlier this month with Big 12 Media Days and continued last week when SEC and ACC coaches and player representatives gathered for their versions of preseason press conference bonanza.
Today, the Big Ten will open its media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with remarks from Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern and commissioner Kevin Warren. Reps from the rest of the conference will follow Wednesday.
Coaches (and many players) are generally adept at revealing as little information as possible at these events, but usually some revealing tidbits slip through the cracks. As the conference prepares for the return of football, here is a burning question each coach needs to answer.
East
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Does your seat feel warm?
Day has won 31 games in three seasons and has gone to the College Football Playoff twice, but the Buckeyes have also lost a winnable semifinal against Clemson in 2019, got crushed by Alabama in the 2020 championship game and lost to hated Michigan in 2021. The coach just got a contract extension through 2028, so he’s safe. Right?
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
What happened this summer?
Last year, the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the first time since 2011 and won the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 on the way to their first CFP appearance. Instead of capitalizing, they have struggled in recruiting all summer, losing a slew of battles to Notre Dame and checking in with the No. 37 class in the country right now, per 247 Sports.
Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Is that secondary fixed?
The Spartans surprised in Tucker’s second year at the helm, upsetting Michigan, going 11-2 and winning the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh. But they didn’t look like they belonged on the same field as Ohio State in a 56-7 drubbing in November. The Buckeyes passed all over them and could do so again this year.
James Franklin, Penn State
Are the trenches secure?
Penn State has gone 11-11 the last two seasons despite being loaded on defense and having strong offensive skill position players. The issue has been the offensive line, which has struggled to open holes for the run game (3.2 yards per carry last season) and protect quarterback Sean Clifford.
Mike Locksley, Maryland
Are you close?
The Terps went above .500 (7-6) for the first time since 2014 last season, but were never close in blowouts against Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State. When will they at least be competitive in those games against the division’s elite?
Greg Schiano, Rutgers
Who is the guy?
Rutgers won five games for the first time since 2014 last season and is building in Schiano’s second tenure in Piscataway. Does he go with Gavin Wimsatt, a talented redshirt freshman, at quarterback or with the less exciting but possibly steadier veteran Noah Vedral? The next stage of the rebuild could hinge on the answer.
Tom Allen, Indiana
Can you fix it?
The Hoosiers were good in 2019, great in 2020 and downright awful (2-10, 0-9) in an injury-riddled 2021. Allen has two new coordinators now and a highly-touted freshman class, plus a dozen transfers. Were there too many holes to fix?
West
Paul Chrsyt, Wisconsin
Can you reverse the trajectory?
Chryst won at least 10 games in each of his first three seasons with the Badgers, but is just 17-11 since the middle of 2019. Is his tenure getting stale? Iis superstar running back Braelon Allen enough to bring UW back to West preeminence?
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
Where’s the offense?
The Hawkeyes started 6-0, rose to No. 2 in the AP poll and won the West last season, but were undone by an offense that couldn’t do anything on the ground or through the air, ranking 121st in yards per play. It’s not like the offensive coordinator is on the hot seat because the offense is led by Ferentz’s son, Brian.
PJ Fleck, Minnesota
Will it be a happy reunion on offense?Minnesota surprised everyone with an 11-2 campaign in 2019 with Kirk Ciarrocca at offensive coordinator. He bolted Minneapolis for Penn State in 2020, but, after two unhappy seasons in Happy Valley, he’s back with the Gophers. Can he and fifth-year senior quarterback Tanner Morgan take Minnesota to a West title?
Jeff Brohm, Purdue
Who’s O’Connell throwing to?
The Boilermakers won nine games last season for the first time since 2003, but lost star wideout David Bell to the NFL and expected next in line Milton Wright, who left the school after reportedly having academic issues. Second-team All-Big Ten QB Aidan O’Connell is back, but will that be enough?
Bret Bielema, Illinois
Can Illinois be Wisconsin?
Bielema is trying to turn the Fighting Illini into a version of his old charges in Madison and has already made the struggling program more physical and tougher on the ground behind running back Chase Brown.
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Will even-year magic return?
The Wildcats won West Division titles in 2018 and 2020 and finished last in the division in 2019 and 2021. Can they rebound again after a 3-9 finish last year despite losing All-American safety Brandon Joseph to Notre Dame?
Scott Frost, Nebraska
Is there hope?
All nine of the Cornhuskers’ 2021 losses were by nine points or fewer. Does that foreshadow a breakthrough this year? After four bowl-less seasons, if Frost is going to survive to lead the program into 2023, it better.
Kevin Warren, commissioner
Have you heard from Notre Dame?
After adding USC and UCLA in a conference realignment shocker in June, the Big Ten is reportedly waiting to see if Notre Dame wants to follow. The Irish have been silent publicly, negotiating a new TV deal with NBC and biding their time. Are there talks happening behind closed doors?
Notes: Ohio State was the overwhelming pick to win the Big Ten in the preseason media poll released Monday. The Buckeyes were the unanimous selection to win the East Division, while Wisconsin was picked to win the West. Indiana was picked to finish last in the East, while Purdue was projected fourth in the West. Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud is preseason Player of the Year. ... Stroud was also one of 10 players named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The only other quarterback on the list was Purdue’s O’Connell.