One of the more arduous days of the year for Purdue basketball players is the day they have to run a mile for a conditioning test. Each player gets assigned a time in which they must complete the mile or else they have to run it again the following day.
Heading into his freshman year with the Boilermakers in the fall of 2015, Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan was assigned a time of 5 minutes, 45 seconds. On his first try, he missed the time.
“He was very upset about (missing) it,” said Swanigan’s then-teammate Rapheal Davis, who was a senior that fall. “He didn’t wait until the next day to run it again with the team. He went out and ran it himself that evening. And then the next day he ran it and made it. That just speaks to his character. That’s just who he was.
“He was one of the hardest-working dudes I had ever been around. … I thought I worked hard my freshman through junior year. Then when Biggie came on campus, I knew I was telling myself a lie.”
Swanigan, known by many as Biggie, who spent his high school years in Fort Wayne after moving from Utah in eighth grade and went on to win Mr. Basketball honors and a Class 4A state championship with Homestead in 2015 and the Big Ten Player of the Year award in 2017 with the Boilermakers, died Tuesday from natural causes, Purdue announced and the Allen County coroner’s office confirmed.
He was 25.
“Terribly saddened by this,” Purdue coach Matt Painter wrote on Twitter. “Biggie had a positive influence in everyone’s life. Was such a thoughtful person and gentle soul who had to overcome so much in his life. He will be greatly missed.”
Swanigan arrived in Fort Wayne with his adoptive father, Summit City native and Wayne graduate Roosevelt Barnes, who had played three sports for Purdue and then had a career with the Detroit Lions. At the time of his arrival in Fort Wayne, the 13-year-old Swanigan weighed 360 pounds following a childhood in which he stayed in five homeless shelters. By the time he was preparing for the NBA draft in 2017 at age 20, he was down to 246 pounds, despite having grown several inches in the interim.
“Roosevelt bragged about how (Swanigan) was going to be a big-time basketball player,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said of the first time he heard of Swanigan. “I don’t get too excited about a (13)-year-old, so I basically said … ‘That’s great,’ just like I would say with anybody. Did I, in any way, in my wildest dreams think he’d be what he became? No, I did not. But that just shows the type of person he was, with his work ethic.”
Swanigan played three years at Homestead, skipping his junior year with extra work in the classroom. In that time, he led the Spartans to the only semistate titles in program’s history, in 2014 and ’15, and propelled them to the 2015 4A state crown, capped with a 91-90 overtime win over No. 1 Evansville Reitz in which Swanigan had 20 points and 14 rebounds. Homestead earned the right to face Reitz with a 90-69 triumph over South Bend Riley in which the 6-foot-9 big man had 40 points and 19 rebounds.
Swanigan was named Indiana Mr. Basketball after that season, becoming the first Fort Wayne player to win the award since Bishop Luers’ Deshaun Thomas did so in 2010.
”There’s no question in my mind,” then Homestead senior Dana Batt said of whether Swanigan deserved the award. “He is such a big part of our team. Not only (his numbers) but the leadership that he brings to the table and just the basketball IQ, he makes us better when he’s out there on the court. Any way you look at it, he’s the MVP of the state.”
Along the way, Swanigan won plenty of friends and admirers at Homestead for his basketball ability but also for his amiable personality.
“Caleb was someone who everyone loved to be around,” said former Homestead guard Karissa McLaughlin, the 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball. “He had such a kind heart and had overcome so much. I always loved the times I did get to hang out with him, and it was always a pleasure being able to see him compete at the highest level on the basketball court. He was always someone who was there to listen and was a great friend to so many. He had accomplished so much and he is going to be severely missed.”
Indeed, it was Swanigan the person, not Swanigan the basketball player, whom Johnson speaks about more readily.
“He was a heck of a young man with a kind heart, a big heart, that he would give to a lot of people,” the Homestead coach said. “I can’t say enough good things about him and how much he’ll be missed and how much he meant to me and all of us at the Homestead family.
“He’s going to be missed dearly. It’s a sad day. … It’s easy to say now, but I hope he knows how much he meant to me and what joy he brought over the years. … He will always be cherished and remembered by me.”
Swanigan was a five-star recruit in the 2015 class and chose Purdue after originally committing to Michigan State, making him the first Indiana Mr. Basketball to pick the Boilermakers since Glenn Robinson in 1991. As a freshman – after passing his mile-run requirement on the second try – he set a Purdue freshman record with 282 rebounds and averaged 10.2 points, helping the Boilers return to national prominence after a series of middling seasons.
“If it was a rebound, he wanted it,” said Davis, a Fort Wayne native and former South Side star. “I don’t think he cared about how many points he scored. He just wanted to average double-figure rebounds. He wanted to average 10 rebounds a game, and he was going to do whatever he had to do to get them. He’d jump on a teammate’s head to get that rebound; that’s just how hard he played. … It was like a junkyard dog.”
Swanigan averaged “only” 8.3 rebounds as a freshman, but he got to double figures as a sophomore, when he became the first player since Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan in 1996-97 to average 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. His performance in that 2016-17 season earned him consensus first-team All-American honors.
During that season with Purdue, Swanigan enumerated his basketball philosophy:
”I just play hard every possession against every team, respect them, give it my best effort and that’s all I can do every game,” Swanigan told the Journal Gazette’s Jeff Washburn in 2017.
That mindset helped the Boilermakers win the Big Ten for the first time since 2010 and reach the Sweet 16, the first of four such appearances in the last six seasons.
“You go from being last place in the Big Ten in 2014 to where they won the Big Ten in 2017, I mean you could say he single-handedly turned the program around and made it what it is,” Davis said. “In my mind, you don’t get a Carsen Edwards without Biggie, you don’t get a Trevion Williams without Biggie.”
Williams, an All-American center in 2021 with the Boilermakers, confirmed Davis’s thesis during a workout with the Utah Jazz in recent weeks.
“He played a huge role in me going to Purdue in the first place, just watching what they did with him” Williams told the Salt Lake Tribune. “And obviously both of us having the same problems, weight problems, other stuff at home. … We built our relationship to where he passed the keys down for me to be successful. I was watching what they did with him and knowing I could possibly be in a similar situation.”
Swanigan opted to forgo his final two years of eligibility and leave Purdue for the NBA in 2017, though he returned to the university to finish his degree a year later, after the Portland Trail Blazers had made him the 26th pick in the draft.
”We talked about it quite a bit,” Barnes said in 2017 of Swanigan’s decision to leave Purdue. “He wants to get his degree and is a very goal-oriented person. One of his other goals was to win a national championship at Purdue. He felt like that could happen (in 2017-18), so that is why it took so long to make a decision.”
Swanigan’s NBA career lasted just three seasons and 75 games. He opted out of playing in the league’s bubble during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 for personal reasons and did not return to professional basketball.
In May 2021, he received a 180-day suspended sentence and an order to attend a Whitley County drug and alcohol program after pleading guilty to marijuana possession.
None of that changed the way those who knew Swanigan felt about him.
“What Biggie meant to Fort Wayne, it goes without saying,” Davis said. “He wasn’t necessarily born in Fort Wayne, he didn’t necessarily grow up on the South Side of town in the neighborhood in the city, but you wouldn’t know that if you were around him. Everyone in my community loved him. No one ever had a bad word to say about him. … He just was a genuine guy. He always was a helping hand, if you needed something from him, more times than not you could have it. That’s just the kind of guy he was.
“I hold camps and I tell the Caleb Swanigan story every camp. If you can’t find belief and find power in his story, then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. For him to be able to work as hard as he did to get to where he got to in such a short amount of time, you just hate to see people deal with other things. … I appreciated what he meant to the world and his legacy should continue on.”