World champion ultramarathoner and world-record holder Camille Herron is difficult to miss: Running with her hair down, smile on her face, and a unique (but effective) gait. And winning endurance events outright.
Herron, 41, is this year’s keynote speaker at the Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Banquet scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, highlighting her journey in life and running.
“Some of her adversities and some of her uniqueness are going to make her an interesting speaker. It’s going to appeal to people that do this sort thing (ultra-distance events),” Fort Wayne Running Club President Steve Heim said. “We’re looking to someone like Camille to learn so we’re pretty excited to have her.
“We had a couple of outstanding marathoners and Olympians the last couple years (Dick Beardsley and Jeff Galloway), they had some great insights and inspirations and had great things to share; and then Camille, a hybrid road, trail, ultra runner represents a different running discipline than our past couple speakers.”
Herron won an individual title at the 2015 50-kilometer world championships, individual and team world championships at the 2015 100-kilometer world championships, and individual and team titles at the 2019 24-hour world championships. She has nine other world records and world-best marks in ultra distances including a 100-mile finish of 13 hours, 2 minutes and 16 seconds on a track and 167.842 miles over 24 hours on the road.
“I want to be the best there ever was,” she said in an email. “That’s what fuels my passion. My life story is full of adversity and that’s what fuels me.”
In addition to her running accolades, Herron also has a master’s degree in exercise science from Oregon State University and previously worked in a bone image and osteoimmunology lab in her home state of Oklahoma.
After a rollover car crash in 2019, Herron began focusing on running full time that, while she saw success previously, has ensured proper recovery and training focus.
Herron is public on her social media accounts regarding her training methodology and philosophy, often incorporating personal stories, but the root of her enjoyment in the sport is the simplicity.
“I have a great life partner (husband, Conor) and he helps me with everything,” she said. “Our lifestyle and relaxed approach to everything (is the secret to my longevity and continuing to improve as a master’s athlete).”
The Running Club banquet will also highlight the development of last year’s Tread the Trails program. The club partnered with the city of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Trails and city of New Haven to provide a running, walking and wheelchair equivalent to the Trek the Trails (cycling event series) every other week from April through October.
“It was a really good way to get people together who just wanted a very casual and noncompetitive way to just come out and explore the trail system, be with like-minded people, have mentorship to support, and we’re looking forward to continuing that program,” Heim said. “It was very successful. We had an average of 30 people participate each week.”
Other highlights for the club was raising nearly $31,000 for the Riley Foundation through October’s Run 4 Riley and for volunteering with the Fort4Fitness Kit’s Club.
“The last two years, we’ve been sponsoring the Fort Wayne Kids Marathon,” Heim said. “… That’s been a rewarding thing to do. Go out there and support the kids.
“I’m looking forward to 2023 and finding different and improved ways of connecting with walkers and runners and bringing people together.”