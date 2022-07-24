EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.
Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn’t believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down today, too.
Seeking her second major title after the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a 3-under 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead on 17-under par – two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.
So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won the ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn’t been in contention this deep into one of women’s golf’s biggest five tournaments for three years.
Two strokes further back on 13 under was American Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. She birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was alone in third place.
Olympic champion Nelly Korda was 11 under overall, six shots off the lead and in a five-way tie for sixth with, among others, top-ranked Jin Young Ko (67).
CHAMPIONS: In Gleneagles, Scotland, Darren Clarke’s bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round Saturday. Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke’s 69 at Gleneagles.
Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open’s Claret Jug in 2011.
But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round today with New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly – both senior major champions – in a tie for third and only one behind them at 8 under.
Four-time major champion Ernie Els and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the pace at 6 under, along with Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby and Thongchai Jaidee.
PGA TOUR: In Blaine, Minnesota, Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in a round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open.
The 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65.
Play was suspended for 6 hours, 38 minutes. Tee times were moved up and the field played off split tees in threesomes, however play was suspended at 10:57 a.m. and didn’t resume until 5:35 p.m.
EUROPEAN TOUR: In Southport, England, Julien Guerrier moved in sight of his first win on the European tour after shooting 3-under 69 in the third round of the Cazoo Classic to take a one-stroke lead Saturday.