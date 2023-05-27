Adam Tellier lifted the Cardinals to a 12-9 victory over Kent State and the MAC Tournement title with a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning Satutrday in Kent, Ohio.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, Justin Conant doubled to left. Ryan Peltier followed with a four-pitch walk. Decker Scheffler drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases. Tellier had a 1-1 count against the nation’s save leader in Mitchell Scott. Tellier crushed the third pitch over the left field wall and put the Cardinals on top 12-9.
History repeated itself, as the Cardinals' win the MAC Tournament came 17 years to the date of the last MAC Tournament. On May 27, 2006, Ball State defeated Kent State for its last NCAA Tournament appearance. Ball State won its second MAC Tournament title in program history.
Peltier led off the game with a six-pitch walk. Scheffler followed with a single to right field and an error by the right fielder allowed Peltier to score from first. Tellier dropped down a sac bunt to third and moved Scheffler to third on the play. Hunter Dobbins drew a four-pitch walk to give the Cardinals runners on the corners with one out. Jalen Martinez grounded out to first base but drove in Scheffler from third. BSU took a 2-0 lead into the home half of the first.
The Golden Flashes answered with a run on one hit and cut the deficit to 2-1 after one inning.
Dobbins drew his second walk to get things started in the top of the third. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. Martinez singled and moved Dobbins to third. Bevis launched a three-run homer over the left center wall. The Cardinals extended their lead to 5-1.
Kent State was able to score a run in the bottom of the third on one hit and made the score 5-2 after three innings.
Peltier led off the top of the fourth with a single through the pitcher’s legs. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved into scoring position. Scheffler singled up the middle and scored Peltier from second. Tellier reached on a fielder’s choice as Scheffler was out at second. Dobbins notched a single through the right side and moved Tellier to third. Martinez reached on a fielder’s choice and plated Tellier from third. The Cardinals extended their lead to 7-2 in the top of the fifth.
Flood led off the top of the fifth with a solo blast to left center and gave the Cardinals an 8-2 lead as the game headed to the bottom of the fifth.
The Golden Flashes produced a five-run inning in the bottom of the seventh on six hits. Kent cut the deficit to 8-7. Kent State took its first lead of the game on a two-run home run by Justin Miknis, which made the score 9-8, as the game headed to the ninth inning.
Ty Weatherly got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and went six innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits. He struck out one batter. Sam Klein went a 1/3 of an inning and surrendered four earned runs on four hits. Ryan Brown faced two batters. Jacob Hartlaub picked up the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He surrendered two earned runs on three hits. He struck out three batters and moved to 4-2 on the year.
Tellier was named the MAC Tournament MVP. He was joined by Peltier, Scheffler, and Trennor O’Donnell on the MAC All-Tournament Team.
The Cardinals punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament and will find out where they are headed at noon Monday during the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on ESPN2.