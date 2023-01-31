Northrop’s girls basketball team swept the SAC this season, including a 29-point home victory over Carroll on Nov. 30. On Tuesday in the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional, the Chargers enacted a measure of revenge, ending the Bruins’ season with a 59-38 victory in Waterloo.
Leading by two after three quarters, Carroll routed Northrop 24-5 in the final eight minutes to stun the No. 8 squad in Class 4A.
Taylor Fordyce led the victors with 19 points, while Jersey Paul added 17 for the Chargers (15-7), who held the Bruins (19-4) to a season-low in points. Saniya Jackson finished as the lone double-digit scorer for Northrop, netting 13.
Class 4A
WARSAW 61, CONCORD 21: In Dunlap, 11 days after the Tigers notched a school-record 37 first-quarter points against the Minutemen, Warsaw (18-5) stormed out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter to advance to Friday’s semifinal round in the Concord Sectional. Brooke Zartman outscored Concord by herself, finishing with 22 points.
DEKALB 58, NORTH SIDE 33: In Waterloo, the host Barons jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead to claim the DeKalb Sectional opener. Lillie Cone led three double-digit scorers for DeKalb (12-11) with 17; Jaliyah Paige and Makaya Harmeyer both scored 12 for the Legends (7-16).
Class 3A
HERITAGE 48, BISHOP DWENGER 37: At Concordia, the Patriots (6-16) rallied from down 11 points, outscoring the Saints (9-16) 35-17 in the second half of Tuesday’s lone contest at the Concordia Sectional. Claire Bickel sank six 3-pointers as part of a 23-point night for Heritage.
NORTHWOOD 50, WAWASEE 42: In Benton, the Panthers avenged a regular-season loss to the Warriors (11-12), denying Wawasee the chance to notch two wins over NorthWood in a season for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign. Olivia Horn scored 14 and Kaydence Shepherd finished with 12 for the Warriors.
Class 2A
CENTRAL NOBLE 52, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 37: In Albion, the host Cougars (22-2) easily advanced to the Central Noble Sectional semifinals, leading by 18 after three quarters to win their 12th in a row over the Panthers.
WESTVIEW 36, CHURUBUSCO 35: In Albion, the Warriors rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit in the Central Noble Sectional opener, ending the Eagles’ season at 5-18. Hailee Gaerte led the way with 12 points in her final game for Churubusco.
BLUFFTON 49, MANCHESTER 35: In Bluffton, the Tigers bested the Squires by double figures for the second time in eight days, with Bluffton winning the regular-season matchup in North Manchester, 55-42, on Jan. 24. Haley Gibson led Bluffton (11-10) with 18 points, while Maryn Schreiber added 12.
SOUTH ADAMS 61, WHITKO 42: In Bluffton, the Starfires (13-10) advanced to take on Bishop Luers in semifinal play at the Bluffton Sectional. Whitko ended the year at 9-14.
Class A
LAKEWOOD PARK 49, HAMILTON 13: At Blackhawk Christian, the Panthers (9-13) handled their neighbors to the north thanks to a 26-point effort from Ava McGrade, ending the season for the Marines (2-12) in the only game Tuesday in the Blackhawk Christian Sectional. Alicia Vereda scored seven for Hamilton.
Boys
BISHOP DWENGER 77, SNIDER 56: At Dwenger, 25 points and 12 rebounds from Caleb Lehrman, 20 points from Preston Ross and 12 assists from Sam Campbell lifted the Saints (5-11, 2-5 SAC) to their second conference win. The Panthers (1-16, 0-7) dropped their 16th straight game.