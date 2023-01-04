OSSIAN – The last month has been a challenging one for the Carroll girls basketball team.
Since Nov. 30, the Chargers had gone 2-6, with all six losses coming against ranked teams and six of those games played on the road.
The assignment wasn’t supposed to be any easier Tuesday, when Carroll traveled to The Castle to take on Norwell (No. 15 in the IBCA poll, No. 2 in the ICGSA Class 3A poll), but this time the Chargers grabbed the lead in the second quarter and won 69-57.
“It feels good, honestly it does,” said senior guard Kayla Gibbs. “We’ve played a lot of games on the road, not many home games. We’ve been adjusting to other gyms and adjusting to their fans, and we had a lot of fans here tonight against us. But it feels really good to get a win and have everybody score and contribute.”
Carroll sophomore guard Jersey Paul shot 8 of 15 and hit six 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 22 points. Freshman Lily George added 14, Gibbs finished with 12, freshman Bailey Sinish had 10 and senior Taylor Fordyce eight.
“Jersey hit some key shots, she hit a lot of 3s, and she’s been missing a lot of open shots. And tonight she locked it up,” Carroll coach Mark Redding said. “With her hitting, it opens everything up. It takes pressure off of Taylor and Kayla, and then it opens up Lily. Some for her to be able to do that was a big difference.”
The Chargers (9-6) shot 29 of 52 from the field (55.7%), while the Knights (13-3) shot 21 of 53 (39.6%).
“This place is a tough place to win, Eric (Thornton’s) team is always scrappy, they shoot the ball well. We just caught them on an off night,” Redding said. “We were able to hit some shots when they were making runs, which helped us. We’ve been playing teams like this, but we were on the other end, we were missing shots. This time we were making them.”
That’s not how things started, however. Carroll called a timeout two and a half minutes into the game with Norwell up 12-4. Soon after, Norwell junior Makenzie Fuess hit her second 3-pointer to put the Knights up 15-4. They led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter.
But the Chargers outscored Norwell 25-13 in the second quarter to take the lead for good. A Paul steal turned into a second-chance basket by Sinish to cut Norwell’s lead to 19-15, Gibbs’s first 3 cut the Knights’ advantage down to 22-20 and her second gave Carroll a 25-23 lead. By the end of a 9-0 run, the Chargers were up 29-23, and they were ahead 34-30 at halftime.
Fuess scored 14 of her team-high 20 points in the second half, and had several buckets that threatened to pull the Knights back into the game, but the Chargers were always able to answer.
Junior Kennedy Fuelling scored 14 points and senior Annabelle Johnson and freshman Vanessa Rosswurm each scored seven for Norwell.
Carroll finished just two points short of its best scoring performance of the year, which was 71 in a win over East Noble in November. The Chargers also scored 69 in a win over Wayne.
The Chargers still have five SAC games on their regular-season schedule, as well as a home game against Penn on Jan. 21.
“I’m excited to show people that our record doesn’t mean anything,” Gibbs said. “We went through a slaughter, and we lost so many games, so I’m excited to prove people wrong. We lost to good teams, state-ranked teams, so I think people are going to be surprised by what we do in the tournament.”