One week after finishing 11th at the IHSAA Fall Preview against a litany of the best teams in the state, and five days after breaking a nine-hole program record that had stood for 26 years, Carroll’s girls golf team added another chapter to what’s already turning into a storybook season.
The 13th-ranked Chargers lapped the field at the Concordia Invitational at Foster Park on Saturday, shooting an 18-hole program record of 309 – besting the previous mark by 10 strokes – to finish 33 shots clear of second-place Bishop Dwenger and win the team title a second straight year.
Each of Carroll’s four scorers finished in the top 10 of the 20-team tournament, and freshman Taylor Larkins took individual medalist honors with a 3-under 68.
“They’ve worked really hard up to this point, and they knew this was one of those opportunities going into it this morning when we had our team chat that this could be one of those record-breaking days,” Charger coach Bryan Koehlinger said.
Bishop Dwenger finished second with a 342 and Warsaw was in third at 343, led by junior Olivia Robinson-Gay’s 76. Dwenger’s Amy Frazier and DeKalb’s Lillie Cone tied for second at 73.
The Chargers were particularly effective on the back nine, where they broke their nine-hole program mark with a 152, besting the record of 155 set earlier in the week.
Larkins shot a 32 on the back nine, tying a nine-hole program record. On the par-five 15th, she hit a booming drive down the right side, leaving her only a wedge to the green. She played the pitch to 10 feet and sank the right-to-left eagle putt despite the ball taking a bounce in the middle of the roll.
Larkins followed that with another pin-seeking wedge on the 16th hole, and though she two-putted from 8 feet, there was little question she would take the individual trophy.
“I had really good speed on my lag putts and was just hitting greens,” Larkins said.
Koehlinger has been impressed with the freshman, who also finished second with a 71 at the Huntington North Invitational at Maple Grove and fourth with a 75 at the Preview.
“She never seems to be frazzled by anything,” hesaid. “She just keeps moving forward one hole after another hole and she’s a very determined golfer. ... Those birdies, boy she can certainly capitalize on those opportunities. It’s fun to watch her.”
Carroll junior Marissa GeRue, who tied for second with a 77 at the event last year, shot a 74 to take fourth place despite a six on a back-nine par three. Teammates Gaby Frick and Maggie Carr shot 83 and 84, respectively.
The Chargers will take on No. 7 Homestead in a dual meet Thursday and play in the Hall of Fame Classic at The Legends in Franklin against another group of state powers Aug. 27.
DeKalb’s Cone got off to a red-hot start, birdieing her first two holes and racing to 3-under through six. She birdied the par-five eighth – her sixth hole of the day after she started on the third – and nearly holed a 30-foot putt for eagle. A back-nine triple bogey ended her hopes of catching Larkins, but she set a personal low score in competition.
“I feel like I played pretty good,” said Cone, the two-time defending Angola sectional champion. “My driver was really good today, didn’t get me in trouble at all. My putting wasn’t too bad, but I think I can do better on my chipping, so that’s the one thing where I can definitely improve my score.”