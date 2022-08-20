Carroll kicked off defense of its SAC co-championship from last season in decisive fashion, knocking off Bishop Luers 42-3 at Luersfield on Friday night.
The Chargers (1-0, 1-0 SAC) led 14-3 at halftime, with James Sullivan throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Mickey Daring ran for 50 yards to lead the Knights (0-1, 0-1).
CONCORDIA 32, SOUTH SIDE 18: At South Side, Ajani Washington scored three times before halftime as the Cadets (1-0, 1-0 SAC) won their opener.
HOMESTEAD 50, NORTHROP 14: At Homestead, the Spartans (1-0, 1-0 SAC) ruined the start of the Quentin Bowen coaching era for the Bruins (0-1, 0-1), jumping ahead 30-0 with nine minutes remaining before halftime.
EAST NOBLE 51, PLYMOUTH 7: In Kendallville, the Knights (1-0) handed the Rockies their 18th loss in their last 20 games. Tyson Reinbold rushed for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for East Noble.
NORWELL 22, MISSISSINEWA 7: In Gas City, Drew Graft and Trey Bodenheimer ran for touchdowns to lead the Knights (1-0) to victory in their season opener.
NEW HAVEN 47, MARION 0: In New Haven, the Bulldogs (1-0) cruised in their season opener, instituting a running clock after taking a 35-0 lead with 10:01 left in the third quarter.
KOKOMO 33, LEO 13: In Leo-Cedarville, the Wildkats outgained the Lions 271-89 on the ground. Jake Patton connected on field goals of 21 and 37 yards for Leo (0-1).
ADAMS CENTRAL 56, GARRETT 7: In Garrett, Ryan Black rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception 40 yards for another score as the Flying Jets (1-0) led the Railroaders (0-1) 49-0 at the half.
SOUTH ADAMS 35, ARCANUM (Ohio) 0: In Berne, Owen Wanner threw for three touchdowns, two to Silas Loshe as the Starfires (1-0) rolled.
EASTSIDE 50, WOODLAN 24: In Butler, the Blazers (1-0) ran for 429 yards, with Briar Munsey (201 yards) and Dax Holman (123 yards) both eclipsing the century mark on the ground for Eastside. Jake Snyder ran for a score and passed for another for the Warriors (0-1).
COLUMBIA CITY 31, CHURUBUSCO 7: In Columbia City, Colten Pieper threw for three touchdowns as Columbia City (1-0) knocked off their NECC neighbors. Riley Buroff rushed for the lone score for Churubusco (0-1).
WEST NOBLE 33, CENTRAL NOBLE 7: In Ligonier, the Chargers (0-1) led just 6-0 at halftime before pulling away in the second half to upend the Cougars (0-1) in the Noble County scrap.
WARSAW 35, MICHIGAN CITY 7: In Warsaw, the Tigers (1-0) ran for 375 yards as a team, with German Flores-Ortega (16 carries, 184 yards and three touchdowns) leading the way.