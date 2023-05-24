Carroll won just its third girls track and field regional title Tuesday, claiming the title at their home track with 118 points.
Homestead was second with 96.5 points and North Side was third with 53 on the strength of Tajaina McKenzie and Jaliyah Paige.
Northrop, which won 10 regional titles between 2009 and 2018 and both championships since the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID, took fourth with 50 points.
Carroll finished in the top three to automatically advance to the state finals in the 4x800 (where the Chargers took third in 9 minutes, 35.21 seconds) and 4x100 (second in 49.04), and then finally earned its first victory on the track in the 400. Senior Dylainey Floyd crossed the line in 58.18, and her classmate Anna Vie was just 0.03 behind.
“Oh my gosh, that was amazing. That was one of our first 400s that we actually got to race together,” Floyd said. “It was a great experience to have her with me and battle together.”
Before Floyd went back out for the 200, where she placed fourth and earned five more points for the Chargers, Carroll sophomore Adelle Schlotterback won the 300 hurdles in 44.75. New Haven’s J’NQE Jackson placed second in 45.60 to prevent another Carroll sweep, but Carroll’s Alyssa Davis was third in 46.26.
Eastbrook’s Olivia Howell took the victory in the 800 in 2:16.51, but Carroll’s MaryBeth Hall was second in 2:18.06.
Carroll’s Taylor Hansen took third in the 3200 in 11:09.75 (she had finished fourth in the 1600 by 0.22 of a second earlier in the evening), and the Chargers 4x400 team of Floyd, Vie, Schlotterback and Hall put an exclamation mark on the meet, winning in 3:58.90. Homestead was second in 4:00.26 and Angola third in 4:07.78.
Carroll also had two advance out of the high jump: Freshman Bailey Sinish won with a clearance of 5 feet, 7 inches, and classmate Isabella Slone was third a 5 feet, 5 inches. Homestead’s Ellie Irwin was second at 5 feet, 6 inches.
South Side’s Grace Gillie won the pole vault with a clearance of 10 feet, 6 inches, but Carroll’s Addison Windsor was second at 10 feet, 3 inches.
No one spent more time on the podium Tuesday than North Side’s McKenzie, who was four-for-four: She won the 100 dash in 12.23, the 200 in 25.50 and the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 2.25 inches. Her teammate Paige won the 100 hurdles in 14.54, and the two teamed on on the Legends 4x100 team, which won in 48.75 seconds.
“It was a good workout today, getting ready for state,” McKenzie said after accepting her fourth blue ribbon. “It was kind of hectic at first, but I got into the groove of it. One race at a time.”
Northrop’s Nelly Vaughn was third in the 100 in 12.67 and second in the 200 in 25.67, and New Haven’s Ashyla Marshall was third in the 200 in 25.89.
New Haven’s Jackson was second in the 100 hurdles in 15.14 and Homestead’s Anna Ream was third in 15.48.
Northrop took third place to advance in the 4x100.
The second-place Spartans took home three victories in distance events and another in the field. Homestead kicked off the meet by winning the 4x800 in 9:21.52, beating second-place Concordia (9:27.14). Homestead’s time should put the Spartans in good position heading into the state finals, as only five schools had posted faster times in the event heading into Tuesday’s regionals.
A pack of five runners were still hanging together with 400 meters to run in the 1600, but Homestead senior Elise Peckinpaugh came out front in the all-out race in the final lap, winning in 5:01.59. Concordia’s Mallory Weller was second in 5:02.17 and DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett third in 5:02.28.
“I was like, ‘I just have to stay in it, because I know I can race as well as anybody else,’ ” Peckinpaugh said. “At one point in the race, I looked down at the shadows and saw there were five shadows, and then a sixth one right there.
“And I thought, ‘Oh my God!’ I knew it was coming, but it doesn’t hit you that every single second counts until it’s finally happening.”
Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch had a commanding victory in the 3200, winning in 10:30.22, well ahead of second-place Lexi Panning of Concordia (11:04.79).
Homestead also claimed victory in the discus as Emery Carrico won with a throw of 128 feet, 7 inches, just five inches better than Bluffton’s Lauren Reiff. Kayle Jordan of West Noble was third at 124 feet, 11 inches.
Carrico was also third in the shot put with a mark of 38 feet, 3.5 inches. Frankton’s Sydney Duncan won at 42 feet, 5.5 inches, and West Noble’s Jordan was second at 38 feet, 11 inches.