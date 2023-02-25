INDIANAPOLIS — Carroll senior swimmer Adam McCurdy had a distinct motivation en route to a state title.
“I did it for Owen Scheele and my mom,” said McCurdy, who captured the 100-yard breaststroke in 54.69 seconds at the IHSAA boys swimming and diving state finals Saturday at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI.
McCurdy’s good friend, Scheele, died in June 2022 shortly after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. Scheele was a quarterback on Carroll’s football team.
“Owen Scheele was one of the hardest workers I ever knew,” McCurdy said. “I wanted to show my spirit for him, My mom always taught me to work hard. I worked hard all season for my mom and Owen. We worked hard all season and we got ourselves where we needed to be.”
McCurdy’s victory helped the Chargers to a third place finish with 150 points, two points ahead of fourth-place Fishers. Carmel won its ninth consecutive title with 363 points, followed by Zionsville with 257. Homestead was seventh with 93 points.
“It was all heart,” Carroll coach John Gibson said of the key to McCurdy’s victory. “We knew he was going to bring it home because that’s the way he swims, he is so strong on the back half of the race. We knew the other guys like to go out fast. When we went out with them, we felt he was going to bring it on coming home. Last year he swam the 100 butterfly and 200 IM, this year he switched to 100 breaststroke and it worked out pretty well."
McCurdy, who will swim for the University of Cincinnati next season, also placed third in the 200 individual medley.
“It was a great way to end my high school career,” he said. “I wouldn’t ask for anything else. We set ourselves up well (Friday night) and put ourselves in position to get in the finals and we all showed up in the finals."
McCurdy had two other podium finishes. He was on the fourth-place 200 medley relay team with junior Evan Bushong. senior Owen Dankert and sophomore Mason Crews. McCurdy, Crews, Dankert and Bushong were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
“It’s been an emotional one,” Gibson said of the finals. “Glory be to God, we came out and swam well (Friday night) and today. I couldn’t be more happy. We dropped some times from last week coming out of our sectional. We were hoping we’d be third place. We didn’t win our sectional, but we knew we’d be stronger down here. The guys really stepped up. I’m thankful for my coaching staff and my swimmers. They’ve been awesome this year. It’s a great way to end it to have all their hard work pay off.”
Dankert was fifth in the 500 freestyle final and eighth in 200 freestyle. Bushong was seventh in the 100 backstroke. Crews was eighth in the 500 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Bushong, Crews, sophomore Ryan Kneller and sophomore Nathanial Marshall placed 13th.
Spartans coach Chris Knoblauch was pleased with his team’s finish.
“Last year we didn’t place in the top 20, so to be seventh this year was not a surprise, but we worked hard for that,” Knoblauch said. “With the group of underclassmen we have, it should be even better in the next two or three years. We only will graduate a couple of seniors and we brought in a large number of freshmen to fill those spots very well to continue the Homestead legacy.”
Homestead junior Owen Lindsay was sixth in the 100 butterfly and 12th in the 50 freestyle.
“This is my first time making the podium in all three years,” Lindsay said. “It was my second best time (in the butterfly), so I’ll take it. It’s a good feeling to get that medal.”
The Spartans finished seventh in the 200 medley relay with Lindsay, senior Joseph Hammes, sophomore Colin Walrond and freshman Hayden Lynam.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Lindsay, Walrond, Hammes and Lynam took sixth place.
Lynam finished eighth in the 200 IM and 11th in the 100 freestyle.
Spartans senior Thomas Hill placed 13th in 500 freestyle.
Homestead’s 400 freestyle relay team of Hammes, Hill, and freshmen Grant Hibiske and Logan Poswinski finished 15th.
Warsaw senior Ian Wihebrink placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke and 13th in the 50 freestyle. Fellow Warsaw senior Jayce Sawyer was ninth in the 1-meter diving final.
Wawasee junior Nathan Harper was 15th in the 100 backstroke.
After the diving finals, Fort Wayne resident Dick Kierstead, 89, was honored for his 50 years as a swimming official. He has been a track and field official for 54 years.
Kierstead said he appreciated the honor.
“Years ago, I coached track and was interested in it,” said Kierstead, who was a teacher for 40 years and nurse for 20 years. “I really enjoy the kids and to see their growth. The students today have changed so much and so have the athletes.”