COLUMBIA CITY – Two days, that’s not much time to prep for a 64-team tournament with a $1 million winner-take-all prize.
But life is demanding. Players are coming from all over the country. And part of the beauty of TBT – short for The Basketball Tournament – is the fun, pickup-game feel with high stakes.
The Fort Wayne Champs will gather in Cincinnati on Saturday and start getting ready for TBT.
“It’s going to be different with only two days of practice, but we’re all pros and know how to play the game at a high level,” said TreVion Crews, a former North Side and Bethel star who is the lone local player with the Champs. “Obviously, you want to put in more time and jell better, but we’re all pros and we’ll figure it out and get it done.”
The Champs, who made an appearance Thursday at City Automall, are one of the oldest and most successful TBT teams, having racked up a 10-6 record in six appearances. That includes a run to the 2015 semifinals – the team was then known as Ants Alumni (a nod to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League) – and the Super 16 in 2018.
This year’s team, a No. 5 seed, will open play 6 p.m. Monday against a No. 4 seed, Nasty Natti, a team of Cincinnati Bearcats alumni, at Xavier University’s Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
The Champs’ roster includes Stephan Hicks, a longtime Mad Ants player, and Tayler Persons, a former Ball State player. They play professionally overseas, as do the rest of the squad: Skyler Flatten, Christian Lutete, Rashard Odomes, Jaren Lewis, Solomon Young and Demajeo Wiggins.
The Champs will be coached by Rod Wilmont, a former Indiana University and Mad Ants player, who now coaches at Fairmount Academy in Orlando, Florida. Wilmont played for the Champs when they made it to the semifinals and coached them in 2017.
“I actually did watch TBT when (the Champs) first got into it, with Rod Wilmont playing. I’m a big Rod Wilmont fan. Watching him play, and the other former Mad Ants play, it was very exciting,” said Crews, who helped the Champs reach the second round last year, then averaged 12.7 points for a team in Germany.
The Champs’ general manager is Fort Wayne’s Garrett Martz, a player agent with the locally owned Potter Sports Group, and the assistant coaches include Jeff Potter (a player agent and the former Mad Ants owner), Kevin Bloom (director of basketball at Optimum Performance Sports) and Anthony Kent (a former Mad Ants player).
“Our team is a comprised of guys with some Fort Wayne flavor and there’s also a mixture of guys who work out here in the summer, who maybe you’re not quite as familiar with,” Martz said. “We’ve all banded together to go after the million dollars. We had a really good team last year and about half the team is back, with some new additions, and we’re going to get after it.”
At least 10 former Mad Ants are slated to play for eight different TBT teams, including C.J. Fair and Rakeem Christmas with defending-champion Boeheim’s Army, a Syracuse alumni team. Men of Mackey, with Purdue alumni, is managed by Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay and includes former Warsaw star Kyle Mangas. Eberlein Drive is managed by Fort Wayne native Matt Mitchell.
If the Champs win Monday, they’ll play Wednesday against either No. 1-seed Florida TNT, which has former Mad Ants player Rob Gray, or Team AboutBillions.
“We’re all playing with pros and when you’re with pros, they understand the game and it’s easier to pick up on how people play with each other,” said Persons, who averaged 21.7 points, 7.3 assists and 6 rebounds in Hungary last season. “Obviously, trying to win a million bucks with only two days of practice is hard, but that’s what a lot of teams are doing. It’s hard to get everybody on the same schedule with guys training for pro leagues, or being in (NBA) Summer League, those kind of opportunities. But we have guys from last year, about half our team, and that’s a good side as we try to get everyone up to speed on how we want to play.”