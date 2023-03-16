The Swarthmore Garnet had three shots at tying their Division III national semifinal against Christopher Newport over the final 26 seconds on Thursday night, but all three attempts from 3-point range missed the mark, allowing the Captains to escape with a 69-66 win at the Coliseum and punch their ticket to Saturday’s national final.
“We prepared for it to be an absolute battle, and that’s exactly what it was. Swarthmore is so good, they execute so well, they’re so well coached, what an unbelievable season. And these guys here and their teammates, they just have a refuse-to-lose mentality,” Christopher Newport coach John Krikorian said at the postgame press conference, gesturing to his players on the dais.
The No. 2 Captains (29-3) led by as many as nine points with 4:29 to go in the second half, but a 3-pointer by Vinny DeAngelo, followed by two free throws by the junior guard, tied the game at 64 with 1:46 to play.
Christopher Newport would make five of six free throws over the next minute and change, but when sophomore guard Ty Henderson hit the second of two free throws with 26 seconds on the clock that would prove to be the last time either team scored.
Senior guard George Visconti missed the first game-tying attempt for No. 7 Swarthmore (28-4) with 20 seconds to go, and Christopher Newport’s Jahn Hines was fouled while grabbing the rebound. Hines missed both free throws, and though Swarthmore’s Michael Caprise grabbed the rebound DeAngelo missed another attempt from 3 with 6 seconds left.
Swarthmore immediately fouled Christopher Newport’s Trey Barber, who also missed both his foul shots. After a timeout, Swarthmore had four seconds to take the ball down the court and tie the game. DeAngelo dribbled through two defenders to find a shot, but this time the attempt hit off the base of the rim as time expired.
“It’s a tough locker room to be in right now. We’re sad to lose our five seniors ... so there’s tears and there’s pain,” Swarthmore coach Landry Kosmalski said. “But I hope, fairly quickly, we’ll be able to realize what kind of season we had, and what kind of career they had.”
Right before halftime, DeAngelo heaved the ball to Visconti, who sank a 3 with 3 seconds on the clock to give Swarthmore a 30-26 lead. The Garnet shot 41.4% from the field in the first half (Christopher Newport shot 32.1%), and Swarthmore also dominated the Captains on the boards, out-rebounding them 22-9.
In the second half, however, that shooting percentage flipped: Christopher Newport went 16 of 30 from the floor (53.3%) in the second half, and Swarthmore was just 9 of 29 (31.0%). The rebounding battle was practically even in the second half, and the Garnet finished the game with 13 turnovers while the Captains turned the ball over just four times.
Hines made just one of his five shots in the first half, but he came alive and was 7 of 12 in the second half, scoring 18 of his 22 points. He also led the Captains with nine rebounds. Trey Barber scored 21 points and had seven rebounds and three blocks for Christopher Newport, and Rodney Graves had nine points, including a key 3-pointer with just under 3 minutes to go.
DeAngelo led Swarthmore with 23 points and Visconti scored 21. Colin Shaw went 4-for-4 in the first half, including 2-for-2 from 3-point territory, but did not score in the second half and finished with 10 points. Caprise had 12 rebounds.