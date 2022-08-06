MUIRFIELD, Scotland – In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major.
The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women’s British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall.
Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65.
Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea, was a shot further back after a 67.
Chun, who won the Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional in June despite consecutive weekend rounds of 75, carded six birdies and a solitary bogey in her round at Muirfield.
Sunday’s winner will earn more than $1 million but Chun said she was also motivated by a slightly smaller cash prize on offer.
Of Chun’s four LPGA Tour victories, three have come at majors, including the 2016 Evian Championship and 2015 U.S. Women’s Open.
On Friday, she even got some help from one of the gusts of wind that make Scottish links golf so tricky.
Buhai looked on course to claim the halfway lead when she made an eagle and four birdies to race to the turn in 30, but after picking up another shot on the 11th she could not make any further gains and dropped her only shot of the day on the last.
Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno followed her opening 65 with a 73 to fall four shots off the pace.
Jessica Korda, who was second after the first round, settled for a 74 and was in a tie for 17th.
PGA: Joohyung Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey. Now the 20-year-old South Korean who goes by “Tom” is among the leaders in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Kim has made 14 birdies at Sedgefield Country Club since that 8 on his first hole, and his 64 put him at 9-under 131 along with Ryan Moore and Brandon Wu, who each shot 67.
He took eight shots for his first hole on Thursday. Since then, Kim has made 14 birdies. Kim finished third at the Scottish Open, assuring him of a PGA Tour card for next season.
DP WORLD: Julien Guerrier will take a two-shot lead into the weekend after following up his opening 67 with a 68 in the second round of the 2022 Cazoo Open in Newport, Wales.
The Frenchman made five birdies Friday at the Twenty Ten Course at Celtic Manor Resort. Englishman Callum Shinkwin and American Johannes Veerman are his nearest challengers at 5 under.
CHAMPIONS: Padraig Harrington made a long eagle putt on the final hole Friday for a 6-under 64 that gave him a one-shot lead over Kirk Triplett in the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
Harrington matched his lowest score of the year on the PGA Tour Champions, and it was his best opening round of the season on the 50-and-older circuit. The 50-year-old Irishman is second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, though still well behind Steven Alker.