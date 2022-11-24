It’s more than the legacy of championship basketball that former Blackhawk Christian head coach Marc Davidson left behind after dying from an aggressive form of cancer in May. His legacy lives on in his son Jimmy, one of seven Davidson children and now a senior for the Braves.
It also lives on in first-year coach Matt Roth, who previously served under coach Davidson for three years as an assistant. For a program with a record of 128-16 the past five years, all of which ended with at least a sectional championship and, twice, hoisting a state championship trophy, Roth doesn’t plan to make much in the way of change.
“I think they’re going to be hard to spot to the untrained eye,” Roth said. “Maybe some subtle differences in terms of offensive and defensive philosophy here and there, but it’s a beautiful game, it’s a simple game. We want to still play fast, we want to get up and down, we want to guard people and we want to share the ball.”
With the Braves returning their top two scorers from a year ago in seniors Gage Sefton (18.5 points per game in 2021-22) and Josh Furst (15.5), Roth will rely upon Davidson as a leader willing to contribute in whatever fashion the game requests.
“First and foremost, a state championship win is always the goal, but contributing to the team, whether it’s scoring or rebounding or passing or defense, anything to help the team win,” Davidson said.
And as Roth commences his journey at Blackhawk, he knows the leadership Davidson provides will extend far beyond the 84 feet of the basketball court, though how the younger Davidson drives the team will go a long way toward determining the success of his first full year in charge.
“The leadership of that senior class is unmatched and it starts with Jimmy,” Roth said. “He’s lived it his whole life, and now he’s going to have the chance to grab the reins as a senior and be one of those leaders on and off the court.
“We have an unbelievable senior class both on and off the court. We have guys that are phenomenal between the lines and even better in the locker room. He’s ready.”
While Roth was quick to praise what the younger Davidson brings to the table, so too did Jimmy voice a trust in what Roth will do guiding Blackhawk forward.
“Coach Roth has always fit in the Blackhawk culture, and right when my Dad stepped down, I knew that coach Roth would be one of the top candidates,” Davidson said. “I couldn’t have been happier when they announced that it was him.”
That bond of trust between coach and player will get forged in quick fashion thanks to Blackhawk’s perennially challenging schedule.
The Braves use their independent status to its full advantage, taking on any number of highly rated foes throughout one of the state’s most grueling schedules. Despite an enrollment of under 250 students, which ranks 333rd in the 407-member IHSAA, the Braves will face no less than nine SAC opponents this season.
On back-to-back days in late December, Blackhawk takes on a former postseason rival in Marquette Catholic, then a West Noble squad that opened the season with a 21-point victory at East Noble on Tuesday, in the Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout at Trine.
“It’s one of our staples,” Davidson said. “We firmly believe that playing a tough regular season schedule will prepare you for the postseason, so whether that’s playing a 3A or 4A school, or tournaments or shootouts, we love playing a tough schedule.”