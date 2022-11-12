Purdue Fort Wayne pulled away in the final two minutes Saturday, knocking off SIU-Edwardsville 81-76 at Memorial Coliseum.
Damian Chong Qui, who along with Deonte Billups led the Mastodons (1-1) with 18 points, sank a three-pointer with 2:02 remaining to tie the contest at 72-all. After a Jarred Godfrey miss, Bobby Planutis grabbed the offensive rebound and scored for a two-point lead. Ra Kpedi sank a pair of free throws two possessions later and Chong Qui put the game away with four free throws. Godfrey (17), Planutis (13) and Kpedi (10) also scored in double figures for PFW, with Kpedi grabbing nine rebounds and Chong Qui dishing out a half-dozen assists.
CUMBERLAND 69, SAINT FRANCIS 58: In Portsmouth, Ohio, the Phoenix outscored the Cougars 37-23 after halftime, limiting USF (3-2) to 32 percent shooting (18 of 56) for the game. Antwaan Cushingberry paced Saint Francis with 18 points, while Woodlan graduate Joe Reidy grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Cougars.
INDIANA TECH 84, MADONNA 71: In Livonia, Michigan, the Warriors trailed 40-38 at halftime before outscoring the Crusaders by 15 points in the second half. Leo product Blake Davison scored a game-high 23 points, including a trio of three-pointers, for Tech (5-0, 2-0 WHAC).
GRACE 89, BUSHNELL 66: In Winona Lake, the Lancers (5-0) claimed their second straight game in the Crossroads/Cascade Classic, shooting 57.6 percent (34 of 59) for the game, including an 8 of 15 (53.3 percent) performance from beyond the arc. Elijah Malone paced a quintet for Grace in double figures with 19 points.
ADRIAN 67, MANCHESTER 66: In North Manchester, Josh Jordan’s three-pointer with four seconds remaining lifted the Bulldogs to the nonconference victory. Bryant Smith scored 21 points on 8-of-23 shooting for the Spartans (0-3).
Women
No. 9 NOTRE DAME 90, CAL 79: In St. Louis, Dara Mabrey led a balanced attack with 16 points and tied the school record for 3-pointers as the Irish won in the inaugural Shamrock Classic. The game, the first ever women’s matchup broadcast on NBC, highlighted the coaches, Niele Ivey of Notre Dame and Charmin Smith of Cal, who grew up and played in St. Louis.
Kylee Watson added 15 points and Sonia Citron had 14 for the Irish (2-0). Sophomore Olivia Miles had her 11th double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. Maddy Westbeld was the fifth starter in double figures with 12.
INDIANA TECH 78, MADONNA 36: In Livonia, Michigan, the Warriors ran their win streak in the series to 13 games in emphatic fashion, outscoring the Crusaders 43-19 through the middle two quarters. Kyra Whitaker led three in double figures for Tech (5-2, 1-1 WHAC) with 16 points.
MOUNT UNION 77, MANCHESTER 69: In New Wilmington, Pennslyvania, the Spartans (0-1) dropped their first game of the year in the opening round of the Westminster College “Teammates For Life” Tip-Off. Manchester will play the host Titans in the consolation round today.
GRACE 80, ASBURY 66: In Winona Lake, the Lancers rebounded from their first loss of the year, leading by as many as 23 points. Karlee Feldman scored 16 points for Grace (3-1).
INDIANA SOUTHEAST 60, SAINT FRANCIS 57: At the Platt Center, the Grenadiers won the fourth quarter 20-7 to rally past the Cougars (4-3). USF led 33-20 at halftime before IU Southeast mounted its charge. Julia Mantyla scored a game-high 17 points for the Cougars, with Cassidy Crawford adding 11 rebounds and five assists.
HUNTINGTON 67, INDIANA EAST 61: At the Platt Center, the Foresters emerged in a tight contest to improve to 5-1, getting 16 points from Alli Vaughn.