This week's signings:

  • North Side's Gabe Oliva signed with Saint Francis baseball on Thursday. He was named to the 2022 All-SAC Baseball First-Team at catcher. 

Upcoming signings:

  • Sydney Fream, Homestead girls basketball: Will sign with Saint Francis at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony will be held at Homestead's NGAP Community Room (room 909), visitors are asked to enter door 26.
  • Gage Sefton, Blackhawk Christian basketballl: Will sign with Grace College at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Blackhawk Christian gym. 
  • Eden Roberts, Leo softball: Will sign with Northwestern Ohio at Leo at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. 
  • Three Carroll athletes are scheduled to sign Feb. 9 at 4 pm.: Malaya Blakely with Wester University-St. Louis soccer, Carson Carteaux with Trine lacrosse and Brayden Macy with Trine soccer. Carroll's Chandler Jones with sign with Saint Francis track and field at 4 p.m. on March 9. 
  • Alexis Hartman, Concordia soccer: Will sign with Concordia University-Wisconsin at the Concordia Worship Conference Center at 3:30 p.m. on March 10. 

This week's offers:

Football

  • New Haven wide receiver Mylan Graham announces offers by Illinois football (Jan. 18), re-offered by Purdue (Jan. 13).
  • North Side wide receiver Brauntae Johnson announces offers by Illinois football (Jan. 18), re-offered by Purdue (Jan. 13), Louisville (Jan. 13).
  • North Side lineman Jordan King announces offers by Purdue football (Jan. 14) and Louisville (Jan. 13). 

vjacobsen@jg.net