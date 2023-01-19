This week's signings:
- North Side's Gabe Oliva signed with Saint Francis baseball on Thursday. He was named to the 2022 All-SAC Baseball First-Team at catcher.
Upcoming signings:
- Sydney Fream, Homestead girls basketball: Will sign with Saint Francis at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony will be held at Homestead's NGAP Community Room (room 909), visitors are asked to enter door 26.
- Gage Sefton, Blackhawk Christian basketballl: Will sign with Grace College at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Blackhawk Christian gym.
- Eden Roberts, Leo softball: Will sign with Northwestern Ohio at Leo at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30.
- Three Carroll athletes are scheduled to sign Feb. 9 at 4 pm.: Malaya Blakely with Wester University-St. Louis soccer, Carson Carteaux with Trine lacrosse and Brayden Macy with Trine soccer. Carroll's Chandler Jones with sign with Saint Francis track and field at 4 p.m. on March 9.
- Alexis Hartman, Concordia soccer: Will sign with Concordia University-Wisconsin at the Concordia Worship Conference Center at 3:30 p.m. on March 10.
This week's offers:
Football
- New Haven wide receiver Mylan Graham announces offers by Illinois football (Jan. 18), re-offered by Purdue (Jan. 13).
- North Side wide receiver Brauntae Johnson announces offers by Illinois football (Jan. 18), re-offered by Purdue (Jan. 13), Louisville (Jan. 13).
- North Side lineman Jordan King announces offers by Purdue football (Jan. 14) and Louisville (Jan. 13).