Irish win ahead of ACC tourney

SOUTH BEND – Mike Brey's Notre Dame basketball team knows the Tobacco Road ahead for an NCAA tournament bid could be a long shot for his team.

But T.J. Gibbs believes the Irish are on a mission following their 64-56 win Saturday over Virginia Tech in which he scored 22 points in what could be his final home game.

Gibbs hit 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, as the Irish shot 43% for the game (23 of 54) and dominated the backboards with a 44-27 edge in rebounds.

Reserve Dane Goodwin added 13 points and nine rebounds the Fighting Irish (19-12, 10-10 ACC) who got 12 rebounds from double-double machine John Mooney but just seven points. The 6-foot-9 senior forward entered the game leading the nation in double-doubles with 25. Grad student Rex Pflueger had seven points.

VALPARASIO 89, MISSOURI STATE 82: In St. Louis, Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists to help the Crusaders advance to the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Valpo faces No. 4 seed Bradley today.

Women

BALL STATE 64, WESTERN MICHIGAN 63, OT: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Oshlynn Brown collected her 15th double-double of the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Sydney Freeman from Central Noble also had 17-points.

The Cardinals defense held the Broncos (17-12, 10-8 MAC) to without a last second basket to seal the contest. The Cardinals (21-9, 13-5) finished the game on a 7-0 run in the final two minutes. The Cardinals will be the No. 2 seed at the MAC Tournament in Cleveland and play Wednesday.

TRINE 69, REDLANDS 49: In Whitewater, Wisconsin, the Thunder blew open a game tied at the half, using a 19-5 third-quarter edge to advance to the NCAA Division III national tournament's third round. Katy Steers scored 23 points to lead Trine (23-6), while Kayla Wildman added 15.