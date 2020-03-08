Jayhawks win Big 12 by beating Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 1 Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 Conference regular-season title Saturday, beating Texas Tech 66-62 behind Udoka Azubuike's 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12's first champion in decade with only one loss in league play. Kansas was 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the Big 12 expanded to an 18-game schedule.

No. 3 DAYTON 76, GEORGE WASHINGTON 51: In Dayton, Obi Toppin had 27 points and the Flyers finished the regular season with their school-record 29th win.

The Flyers (29-2, 18-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team. They went unbeaten at home and in true road games. Their only losses were at neutral sites.

WEST VIRGINIA 76, No. 4 BAYLOR 64: In Morgantown, West Virginia, Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and West Virginia used a big second-half run to deny the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship.

Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take themselves out of contention

No. 6 KENTUCKY 71, FLORIDA 70: In Gainsville Florida, Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and the Wildcats rallied from 18 points down late.

The shorthanded Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months.

Former North Side star Keion Brooks hit a floater in the lane with 59 second remaining to cut the lead to 70-69.

No. 11 CREIGHTON 77, No. 8 SETON HALL 60: In Omaha, Nebraska, Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 11 Creighton to a share of the Big East Conference regular-season title.

The Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13.

No. 22 VIRGINIA 57, No. 10 LOUISVILLE 54: In Charlottesville, Virginia, Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead.

The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings.

Former Snider star Malik Williams was held scoreless in seven minutes of play.

No. 12 DUKE 89, NORTH CAROLINA 76: In Durham, North Carolina, Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark to help Duke sweep the rivalry series.

Robinson matched career highs with 13 points and six rebounds to go with a career-best four blocks for the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

NORTHWESTERN 80, No. 20 PENN ST. 69: In Evanston, Illinois, the Nittany Lions (21-10, 11-9) came in looking to head into the Big Ten Tournament on a winning note, only to stumble against one of the worst teams in the conference and lose for the fifth time in six games. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) beat a ranked team for the first time since knocking off No. 20 Michigan on Feb. 6, 2018.