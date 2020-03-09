Spartans claim share of Big Ten

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Cassius Winston kissed Michigan State's logo in the middle of its basketball court, following the school's quarter-century long tradition toward the end of his last game at the Breslin Center.

The senior scored 27 points to help the 16th-ranked Spartans beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 on Sunday to win a third straight Big Ten championship.

“It means the world to have my whole family come and see me in my last home game and to go out like that,” he said. “It's an amazing feeling.”

Winston was able to celebrate the end of the regular season, nearly four months after the death of his brother.

“I could not have done what he did,” coach Tom Izzo said.

Michigan State (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin. The Spartans will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament behind the Badgers, with the Terrapins seeded third.

The Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) had won four straight and six of their previous seven games, but they let Michigan State make 54% of its shots in the second half to pull away.

“We just couldn't get enough stops when we needed to,” coach Chris Holtmann said.

Ohio State's leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, was held to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting after entering the day averaging 14-plus points per game.

No. 9 MARYLAND 83, No. 24 MICHIGAN 70: In College Park, Maryland, Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists to lead the Terrapins, who earned a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for Maryland (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten).

Cowan, a senior guard, went 7 for 11 from the floor and hit six free throws in the final minute.

Maryland shared the conference title with No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 16 Michigan State.

The Terrapins held a two-game lead with five games to go, but lost three of four before defeating the Wolverines to finish 16-1 at home.

Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan (19-12, 10-10). The Wolverines closed their first regular season under rookie coach Juwan Howard by dropping three of four.

No. 23 ILLINOIS 78, No. 18 IOWA 76: In Champaign, Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points as the Illini secured the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Andres Feliz scored 14 points, Kofi Cockburn had 12 and Kipper Nichols added 10 for Illinois (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten).

Luka Garza scored a game-high 28 points for Iowa (20-11, 11-9), which finished in a four-way tie for fifth in the Big Ten and will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Connor McCaffery added 10.

MINNESOTA 107, NEBRASKA 75: In Minneapolis, Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 points and Alihan Demir added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Golden Gophers set a season-high in scoring.

Marcus Carr had 18 points and 11 assists, and Daniel Oturu added 10 points and six rebounds for Minnesota (14-16, 8-12 Big Ten), which made a school-record 18 3-pointers.

Haanif Cheatham led the Huskers (7-24, 2-18) with 17 points. Jervay Green added 16, Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 14, and Kevin Cross scored 10. a

BRADLEY 80, VALPARAISO 66: In St. Louis, Darrell Brown scored 21 points and Elijah Childs added 17 as the fourth-seed Braves won the Missouri Valley championship game to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Ja'Shon Henry scored 16 points Bradley (23-11). Nate Kennell chipped in with 14 points and Ville Tahvanainen added 10.

Javon Freeman-Liberty paced seventh-seeded Valparaiso (19-16) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Bradley (23-11) claimed its fourth MVC title and became the ninth team in MVC history to defend its tournament crown.