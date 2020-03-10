The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, March 10, 2020 12:20 pm

    Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns

    Associated Press

     

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Ivy League is canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

    The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton women and Yale men.

    The league also announced that it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.

    ------

    More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP--Top25

