IUPUI women to NCAA for 1st time

INDIANAPOLIS – Holly Hoopingarner scored 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range and IUPUI earned its first NCAA Tournament berth with a 51-37 win over Green Bay on Tuesday in the Horizon League championship game.

Green Bay, which was bidding for its 19th NCAA trip, did not score in the fourth quarter.

Two-time league Most Outstanding Player Macee Williams added 13 points for the Jaguars (23-8), who were in their first conference title game since the 2017 Summit League tournament.

No player reached double figures for the Phoenix (19-13), who were playing in their 10th straight title game and trying to win their 17th championship. They missed all 11 shots and had four turnovers in the fourth quarter.

IUPUI, which split its season series but won the league by two games, scored the first eight points in a difficult first quarter for both teams. Green Bay didn't score until the 3:07 mark and the Jags didn't have a field goal for the final seven minutes, holding on for a 9-4 lead.

All-Big Ten

Iowa's Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and Wisconsin's Greg Gard is its coach of the year.

Garza was the unanimous pick in voting of 15 journalists covering the conference.

Illinois's Kofi Cockburn is newcomer of the year.

Joining Garza on the first team are Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Penn State's Lamar Stevens and Maryland's Jalen Smith.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis is on the third team and all-freshman list, and Purdue's Trevion Williams earned honorable mention.

Garza's 23.9 points per game rank fifth nationally, and his 26.2-point average in conference games is the highest since Purdue's Glenn Robinson averaged 31.1 in 1994.

All-ACC

Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is The Associated Press player and newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Florida State's Leonard Hamilton is the coach of the year.

Carey and teammate Tre Jones were the only unanimous picks. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey earned eight votes for AP player of the year while Jones earned six in voting by 15 journalists.

Carey was also the unanimous choice for newcomer of the year after averaging team highs of 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 58%.

Hamilton led the fourth-ranked Seminoles to the program's first league regular-season title.

Syracuse's Elijah Hughes, Notre Dame's John Mooney and Louisville's Jordan Nwora joined Duke's Carey and Jones on the first team. North Carolina's Garrison Brooks, Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe and Virginia's Mamadi Diakite joined FSU's Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell on the second team.

Freeman makes All-Freshman team

Ball State freshman Sydney Freeman, a Central Noble graduate, was named to the MAC All-Freshman team. The point guard started 29 of Ball State's 30 games so far this season. She leads the team with 94 assists and averages 10.1 points.

The Cardinals have the No. 2 seed in the MAC championship and will play No. 7 Eastern Michigan today.