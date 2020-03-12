Gophers blast Wildcats

INDIANAPOLIS – Daniel Oturu scored 24 points and Marcus Carr added 14 on Wednesday to lead Minnesota past Northwestern 74-57 in the first game of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Gophers (15-16) won their second straight since snapping a three-game losing streak last weekend on the only day most fans will watch from inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Pete Nance finished with 15 points for Northwestern (8-23), which closed out its season by losing 14 of its final 16.

Minnesota will face fifth-seeded Iowa today.

ACC

N.C. STATE 73, PITTSBURGH 58: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Devon Daniels scored 23 points to power the Wolfpack to the quarterfinals to face Duke.

C.J. Bryce added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Wolfpack (20-12), who broke free of the Panthers with a run of five straight scoring possessions starting near the 9-minute mark.

Xavier Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (16-17)

CLEMSON 69, MIAMI 64: Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, as the eighth-seeded Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals.

Aamir Simms added 14 points and 10 rebounds and John Newman had 11 points for Clemson, which finished 18 of 19 from the free-throw line.

Chris Lykes led Miami with 21 points off the bench. Clemson faces Florida State today.

Big East

ST. JOHN'S 75, GEORGETOWN 62: In New York, Marcellus Earlington scored 10 straight points in a game-ending 23-0 run as the Red Storm rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit.

Earlington scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as the ninth-seeded Red Storm (17-15) handed eighth-seeded Georgetown (15-17) its seventh straight loss.

Women

EASTERN MICHIGAN 64,BALL STATE 63: In Cleveland, Oshlynn Brown's potential game-winning jumper with three seconds remaining was off the mark as the Cardinals lost in the quarterfinals.

Ball State (21-10), the No. 2 seed, was paced by freshman Sydney Freeman with a team-high 17 points on a career-best 5 of 9 shooting from behind the arc.