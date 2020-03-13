No Big Ten, NCAA tourneys

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that it is canceling the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to (the) spread of the pandemic and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year, given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in its statement.

The “other entities” referred to in the statement are the major athletic conferences, including the Big Ten, which Thursday morning canceled the remainder of its men's basketball tournament and hours later announced that it had canceled all spring sports this year. Along with the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten also indicated that it would not send its teams to participate in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten's announcement that the conference tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse had been canceled came at 11:45 a.m., barely 15 minutes before the first game of the day – Michigan against Rutgers – was set to tip off. The teams had spent the morning on the court, warming up in front of mostly empty seats. The conference had already indicated Wednesday that the remainder of the tournament would be played with only limited family members of the players and coaches in attendance.

“As you make these decisions, which are not easy, you have to always ask yourself, 'What is the right thing to do?'” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said of his decision to cancel the tournament. “I just felt very strongly that the right thing to do ... was to make sure that we cancel the Big Ten men's basketball tournament.

“I just found over my career the more complicated decisions are, basically the answer is much more simple, and that is to always base your decisions on what is the right thing to do. I strongly believe we have a fiduciary responsibility to our student-athletes, ... even if they want to continue playing.”

By the early afternoon, every major college basketball conference – the ACC, Southeastern Conference, Big 12, Pac-12, Big East and American Athletic Conference – had also canceled their postseason conference tournaments.

“I can't recall the last time we've had a pandemic, but we do here,” Warren said. “It's really important that we're thoughtful. If it comes down that I overreacted or we overreacted, I'm comfortable with that. I think as I sit here today in these kind of situations, you can never overreact from a safety standpoint.”

Warren emphasized that, to his knowledge, no one at the Big Ten Tournament had tested positive for COVID-19. There was concern Wednesday night as Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg felt ill and left the sideline before the final buzzer of the Cornhuskers' loss to Indiana.

Hoiberg was taken to a hospital and the Cornhuskers were quarantined in their locker room for a short period before the coach was diagnosed with influenza-A and discharged. Warren said Hoiberg's health scare did affect his decision but was only one of many factors he was weighing.

The NCAA Tournament cancellations likely end the college careers of Indiana seniors De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green. The pair had helped lead the Hoosiers to a 20-12 record this season and a likely spot in IU's first NCAA Tournament since 2016. Barring some sudden reversal by the NCAA, the pair will leave Indiana as the program's first four-year players since the class of 1972 to not play in March Madness.

“The year we make it to the big dance, the world is in (an) outbreak,” Davis tweeted.

“Devastating,” Green tweeted.

Purdue will miss out on the chance to play in its sixth straight NCAA Tournament. The end of the season ends the careers of seniors Evan Boudreaux, Jahaad Proctor and Tommy Luce.

“We are disappointed we aren't able to continue our season, but this is much bigger than basketball,” Purdue coach Matt Painter tweeted. “This is a worldwide issue and we understand that difficult decisions needed to be made.”

The NCAA's decision also prematurely ends the one of the best seasons in the history of Indiana women's basketball, which was set to enter the NCAA Tournament as a high seed after a 24-8 season and a trip to the Big Ten semifinals. All-Big Ten guard Brenna Wise's career with the Hoosiers ended, as well.

The NCAA Division III Trine women's basketball team also saw its season come to an end in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Thunder, which finishes 23-6, was preparing to face Bowdoin in Brunswick, Maine, on Friday before the NCAA canceled the rest of the tournament.

“It's just disappointing because to be honest with you, a lot of times when the season ends, there's closure,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “There's no closure now. Even with a win or a loss, there's closure, but with this, there's not. I think there's kind an empty feeling with all of us.”

Also, Grace College canceled the men's and women's National Christian College Athletic Association National Basketball Championships, which the school was set to host March 18-21.

Manchester University canceled its annual spring break baseball and softball trips, also.

Purdue Fort Wayne canceled all athletic competitions through the end of the 2019-20 academic year, including sports that have seasons that extend beyond the end of the academic calendar, such as baseball and softball.

Not every school has suspended athletics, completely. Indiana Tech, an NAIA member, canceled all nonconference games through at least March 30, when the college's mandate for online-only classes ends.

However, in that same period, Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference competitions will still be played following consultation between head coaches and athletic director Debbie Warren, who plans to retire June 5.

