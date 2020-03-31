NCAA grants extra year

The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes – such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players – who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year.

Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision, declining to extend eligibility in sports where all or much of the regular seasons were completed.

The Division I Council is made up of college sports administrators representing all 32 D-I conferences, plus two members of the student-athlete advisory committee.

How much scholarship money will be made available to each athlete whose college career would have ended this spring will be determined by the athlete's school. The amount could range from nothing to as much the athlete had been receiving.

“We had long discussions around the fact that this does not avoid substantially difficulty circumstances, but what we felt was important was to localize decision-making and to ensure that we were as permissive as possible,” said Penn athletic director Grace Calhoun, the council chairwoman.

Schools also will have the ability to use the NCAA's Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.

Roster and scholarship limits will be adjusted next season to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshman.

Katie Hoeg, an All-American lacrosse player from North Carolina, said she has a teaching and coaching job lined up after she graduates this spring but now plans to return for another season as a graduate student.

“I'm choosing my passion,” she said. “I can't imagine ending my lacrosse career the way this season is going. I was pretty hopeful this would be a possibility. I'm really excited this decision has been made.”

NCAA Division I rules allow athletes to have four seasons of competition in a five-year period. Schools will be allowed to apply for waivers to restore one of those seasons for any athlete who competed while eligible in the spring season shortened by COVID-19 in 2020. But after the 2021 spring season scholarship and roster limits will apply to those athletes.

Around campus

• Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft. The school said Livers is not hiring an agent and would work with the Michigan coaching staff during the evaluation and pre-draft processes. Even if a player does use an agent during the evaluation process, he can return to school without losing eligibility if he ends the relationship with the agent.

Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems. ...

• Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft. Perry announced his decision Sunday on social media and was congratulated by the school in a tweet. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press Co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories.

Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC while leading the Bulldogs (20-11, 11-7) to a fourth-place finish. ...

• Arizona State junior point guard Remy Martin has declared for the NBA draft. Martin led the Sun Devils with 19.1 points. 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 2019-20, putting them on the cusp of a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance before efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus led to the cancellation of the college basketball postseason.

He was named first team all-Pac-12 by The Associated Press.