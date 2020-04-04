Mangas a finalist for Bevo Francis Award

Indiana Wesleyan guard Kyle Mangas, a Warsaw graduate, is one of 14 finalists for the Bevo Francis Award, given to the best player in college basketball outside of NCAA Division I, Small College Basketball announced Saturday.

The winner of the award will be announced Monday. Mangas, a junior, was among the top 100 contenders for the award as a freshman and in the top 25 as a sophomore.

He has already been named the NAIA Division II Player of the Year this season after breaking his own Indiana Wesleyan single-season record by scoring 860 points. He averaged 26 points, six rebounds and four assists, ranking third in NAIA Division II in scoring average. Mangas will enter his senior season as Wesleyan's all-time leader in points, just 21 shy of 2,500 for his career.