Not by expert stick handling alone

Karch Bachman was able to freestyle his way on the ice better than almost every North American player his age. That was a reason the Florida Panthers selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft, making him the second player to grow up in northeast Indiana and be drafted.

But Bachman learned through four seasons skating for Miami (Ohio), a college career that was cut short by COVID-19, that he had to redefine himself.

Minor league history is littered with the career carcasses of players who could dazzle with the puck but not play within coaches' systems. Bachman didn't want to be one of those guys, so he did his best to help the RedHawks while preparing for a pro career.

“I had always been kind of free from team systems because I was more effective when I was aggressive and pursued the puck. That was not the case in college,” said Bachman, a 23-year-old native of Wolcottville. “I had to learn how to play more of the team game, be within the system and the structure, and that took me a little while and I had to be more responsible defensively.”

Bachman's career has long been something of a marvel. He would make the 40-mile trip to Fort Wayne for youth hockey – former Komets captain Colin Chaulk was a mentor – and soon was commuting to the Detroit area for higher-level hockey. He played for high school power Culver Military Academy from 2012 to 2015.

After Bachman was drafted by the Panthers, he spent 2015-16 in the junior-level United States Hockey League to better prepare himself for college play.

It was a successful, albeit dizzying, season. He was traded twice, totaling 14 goals and 22 points in 35 games for Chicago, Cedar Rapids and Green Bay, and suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery.

“I learned so much during my time in Miami,” said Bachman, who accrued 29 goals and 69 points in 143 college games. “In terms of my hockey, I became a much better player, a much better team player, and a much better playmaker. At Culver, I had a little bit of freedom and I could do a little bit on my own at that level. That wasn't the case at Miami; I had to be able to learn the system game and fit within the team structure.”

Bachman endured upheaval at Oxford, Ohio – the RedHawks had two head coaches, six assistant coaches and three strength coaches during his time there – but he learned from the adversity and improved his game. Bachman, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, had 10 goals and 21 points in 34 games as a senior.

The RedHawks (8-21-5) were preparing to play two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota-Duluth (22-10-2) in a National College Hockey Conference playoff series when the remainder of the season was canceled March 12 because of COVID-19.

“We had played at Western Michigan (on March 7 in Kalamazoo, Michigan,) and that was close to home. I had family and friends there. For me, that was my last college game and I didn't even know it,” Bachman said. “For some of the senior class, that was their last hockey game and I feel way worse for them.

“I feel really bad for those who aren't planning on playing after college. They didn't have a ton of closure. That moment when you sit in the locker room after a game, in your gear after your last game, and you sort of reminisce? It's kind of a necessary moment and they never got that closure, so I feel bad for them.”

Bachman, who is completing a finance degree focused on investment banking, won the NCHC's Senior Scholar Athlete award March 26 with a 3.88 grade-point average.

He presumed he'd begin his pro career with the Panthers' American Hockey League affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts, this spring. Instead, he's in Wolcottville working on strength, conditioning and nutrition during the pandemic stay-at-home order.

“I'm very fortunate,” he said. “I live in a rural area and go out and run and don't have to worry about anything. I like to run a couple times a week and have a gym here, just a small little setup, so I can lift four times a week. And I have a shooting area in the garage where I can shoot pucks and stick-handle.”

People from northeast Indiana have played in the NHL, including Fred Knipsheer and Dale Purinton, who was born in Fort Wayne but didn't grow up here. Blake Siebenaler was the first product of Fort Wayne youth hockey to get drafted – by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of 2014 – and hasn't ascended past the AHL.

Bachman has been in talks with the Panthers about a pro contract, which would presumably put him in the AHL next season.

“(The Panthers) just monitor your development and hope you pan out. In my case, it took a couple years, a few years, to really start to show significant growth (in college),” Bachman said. “I got better every year, but this was the year where, in my opinion, I showed what I was capable of. So they're just watching and they're happy with my progress.”

