Tourneys still interested in city

March Madness was all set to come to Fort Wayne this year. Memorial Coliseum was scheduled to host an NCAA Division I women's basketball regional – Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games – as well as the men's Division III basketball quarterfinals and semifinals. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic intervened and NCAA tournaments at all levels were canceled.

Representatives from the Coliseum, Purdue Fort Wayne and Visit Fort Wayne, which partnered to bring the women's Division I NCAA Tournament to the Summit City for the first time, expressed disappointment at the lost opportunity to showcase Hoosier Hospitality in Fort Wayne. However, they also expressed a desire to look ahead at all of the events that may be coming to Fort Wayne in the next six years.

“No question it was the right decision (for health reasons), but we're disappointed for student-athletes who live out their dreams on the basketball court and we would've gotten to witness that here in Fort Wayne,” said Kelley Hartley Hutton, PFW's athletic director. “We were excited about showcasing our city. Our staff worked really, really hard to prepare, so it was also bad for our staff, who were excited to display their talents at rolling out the red carpet.”

Stephanie Coleman, a group sales manager at Visit Fort Wayne who was involved with the preparations to bring both events to Fort Wayne, also emphasized that she understands why the tournaments were canceled and is sympathetic to all those who have been affected by the pandemic. She was still upset to lose the opportunity to show off her group's work and create a positive experience for teams and fans.

“We're a great sports town, we're a great sports state,” Coleman said. “It was disappointing to work so hard and not get to host it at the final moment. ... It felt like a whole year's worth of work went 'Poof.' ... In the moment, I mean I cried a minute. I was sad.”

The cancellation of the women's regional meant the loss of an estimated $1.2 million in economic impact for the area, according to Coleman, who said Visit Fort Wayne expected 7,000 fans to attend.

Of the five cities scheduled to host women's Division I regionals this year, Fort Wayne was second in ticket sales when the tournament was canceled.

“It makes us feel good that things were moving in the right direction,” Nathan Dennison, the Coliseum's vice president of sales, said of the early ticket sales numbers. “I think Fort Wayne is in a really good spot with the relationships we have with the local institutions.”

The Coliseum and its partners, which includes Manchester University, the official host of the Division III tournaments in Fort Wayne, plan to put those relationships to good use in the coming years. They already played host to the men's Division III Final Four in 2019 and had been selected to do so in 2021 and 2022. The 2023 event will also be in Fort Wayne, though that information has not been made public yet, Dennison told The Journal Gazette.

“I guess the reasoning for (giving Fort Wayne the 2023 Division III Final Four) is that (the Division III selection committee) was so pleased with ... how 2019 went that they decided they were going to give us 2023, as well,” Dennison said. “That was supposed to be announced to the world at this year's Division III event, but that (event) didn't happen.”

The “Fort Wayne team” – as Dennison calls the Coliseum and Visit Fort Wayne, along with PFW and Manchester representatives – has put in 11 bids for basketball events across the next half-decade. Those include: the Division III men's Final Four in 2024, 2025 and 2026; the Division I women's regional those same years; the Division I men's First Four also in '24, '25 and '26; and the Division II men's and women's basketball national championship festival in 2026.

“Clearly, across a number of sports, we're on the NCAA's radar,” Dennison said. “When it comes to (the tournaments this year), completely disappointing as to how things worked out, but we're taking the positive look at things and we're seeing good things come from that relationship with the NCAA.”

According to Dennison, the bids the Fort Wayne team submitted are under consideration and it will hear in October which will be coming to Fort Wayne.

