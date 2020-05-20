Notre Dame's academics perfect

Notre Dame had 13 of its athletic programs earn perfect scores of 1,000 in the latest Academic Progress Rating, the Irish announced Tuesday. Those 13 perfect scores in one athletic department tied Stanford for the most of any major Division I university. It's the fourth time in the last six years the Irish have been No. 1 in perfect ratings and the 15th straight year since the APR program began they've been among the top two.

The NCAA tracks APR in rolling four-year averages and one-year scores. Notre Dame's 13 perfect scores come from the four-year average, which encompass the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. The measure gives athletes one point per semester for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating.

The NCAA uses the APR figures, which are calculated from data submitted by each Division I university, to track academic performance among individual schools and the organization as a whole. Poor performance in the four-year averages results in penalties for the schools, up to and including postseason bans.

For the first time this year, schools will also see an economic payoff from classroom success. The NCAA will distribute money to schools that post an all-sport, single-year score of 985 or higher; that have a Graduation Success Rate of 90% or higher; or produce a federal graduation rate among athletes that tops the federal average of non-athletes by at least 13 percentage points.

Notre Dame has a Graduation Success Rate – a measure of the percentage of athletes who complete their bachelor's degrees within six years of starting school – of 98%, while Indiana is at 91%, the seventh straight year the Hoosiers have equaled or established a new record GSR score. Ball State had an all-sport APR of 991, a department record, so the Cardinals will receive funds, as well.

The Division I board of directors said it will not announce which schools receive the payouts but acknowledged the dollar amounts were impacted by the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament, according to The Associated Press.

The nationwide APR average was 983 for the third consecutive year, the highest in the 15-year history of the program.

“The sustained academic achievement of Division I student-athletes is nothing short of remarkable,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Their hard work in the classroom is just as evident as their efforts on the field. Their success is something to be celebrated.”

To qualify for 2020-21 championship events – such as the NCAA basketball tournaments – programs must have a four-year APR score of 930 or better. At Notre Dame, Indiana, Purdue, Ball State and Purdue Fort Wayne, all of the athletic programs surpassed that threshold and will be eligible for championships next year.

Among the teams that did not reach the threshold and will be ineligible for postseason play next season is the men's basketball program at Stephen F. Austin, which turned in a four-year rate of 810, the lowest of any Division I team, after going 28-3 last season. The Lumberjacks' football and baseball teams will also be ineligible for the postseason next year after poor performances of their own.

Notre Dame's football program turned in a four-year average of 970, right in line with the level the program has reached in the decade under coach Brian Kelly. Since Kelly took over in 2010, the Irish four-year average has fallen between 966 and 978 every year.

Indiana had four programs earn four-year APRs of 1,000 – field hockey, women's cross country, women's tennis and men's golf – while 13 programs had perfect scores of 1,000 for the 2018-19 academic year. The men's basketball program is a particular success story: after seeing its four-year rate slip as low as 943 in 2016-17, the Hoosiers scored a perfect 1,000 in 2018-19 and their four-year rate is up to 959.

IU women's basketball, which turned in one of its best seasons ever on the court, also had a perfect score of 1,000 for the year and has a 980 four-year average. The football team held mostly steady with a 961 for the year and a 969 multiyear APR.

“Indiana University Athletics places a high priority on the academic achievement of our students, and we are very pleased and proud when we see these type of results from our students and our programs,” athletic director Fred Glass said in a statement.

At Purdue, the Boilermakers had all 18 athletic programs above the 930 threshold for the ninth consecutive year. They had five programs – men's and women's golf, women's cross country, women's swimming and diving and volleyball – with perfect four-year scores of 1,000, while 11 programs had perfect scores for the 2018-19 academic year.

The volleyball program, which includes West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn, had a four-year APR among the top 10% in its sport for the 15th consecutive year since the program was started. The men's basketball program had a four-year score of 975, its best since 2013-14, while the football team had a 954, compared to 956 a year ago.

In the Summit City, PFW also had four teams with four-year scores of 1,000, with the women's golf, women's volleyball, men's volleyball and women's soccer programs earning the distinction. Those four plus men's basketball, men's cross country and men's golf had scores of 1,000 in 2018-19. The women's golf program has been especially impressive, earning a 1,000 for the eighth consecutive year.

At Ball State, the men's tennis, women's tennis and women's cross country programs posted multiyear scores of 1,000, while 13 of the 18 programs had perfect scores of 1,000 for the 2018-19 year, marking the best academic year for the Cardinals since APR data began to be collected in 2006.

Among those 13 programs with perfect one-year scores were the men's and women's basketball programs. The men's team features Carroll graduate Kyle Mallers, Columbia City graduate Brachen Hazen and Fort Wayne native Lucas Kroft, while the women's team includes Central Noble grad Sydney Freeman.

