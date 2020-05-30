NCAA sets guidelines for players

The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring back athletes to campus during a pandemic.

While schools will need to have testing and surveillance plans in place, the guidance does not recommend testing all athletes for COVID-19 on arrival.

“There's not a universal, easy fit guidance like that,” said Dr. Brian Hainline, the chief medical officer for the NCAA. “Even when we speak with epidemiologist who are doing mathematical modeling and so forth, we just aren't there yet.”

The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as next week. Hainline said the latest guidance was a more granular follow-up to the three-phase recommendations handed down May 1.

The NCAA's Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.

Schools have already started putting plans in place to test athletes, coaches and staff for COVID-19 and implement social distancing. The NCAA says its plan is offered as guidance, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.

Shortly before the NCAA released its guidelines, the University of North Carolina posted on social media its plan to bring athletes back to campus.

North Carolina said it plans to test all returning football and basketball players and try to have players congregate in small groups.

“We will encourage all of the players to stay in their bubble and not be out with people that haven't been tested, because it's really important that we all go by this protocol,” football coach Mack Brown said.

Last week, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the school's first wave of returning athletes will go through “very robust” physical exams and screening, but only those who are symptomatic will be given a coronavirus test.

Hainline said the NCAA's COVID-19 Advisory Panel could not take a one-size fits all approach with its recommendations with more than 1,100 member all over the country.

“You always have to keep it broad so that the individual school can do what makes the most sense. Even schools within a conference may need to behave differently,” Hainline said. “Some schools are opening up at times that are different from other schools because states are opening up on different schedules.”

Hainline said simply testing is not enough and testing could lead to a false sense of security. An individual who tests negative for the virus upon arrival to campus could turn out to be infected and test positive later.

To effectively mitigate the spread of the virus testing needs to be combined with quarantine, social distancing, wearing masks and personal hygiene, Hainline said. All of those become especially challenging when managing teams in high-risk sports, such as football, basketball, hockey and soccer.

“If someone becomes positive the (answer) isn't necessarily that you then have to test all of the really high-risk contacts, because you can simply quarantine them all for two weeks and the problem is solved,” Hainline said. “So what we do is we set the standard of care. If there's going to be another standard of care, then it would need to involve testing.”

Hainline said increased testing could be used to cut short the quarantine time of individuals who are considered high-risk exposures.

“So it's not just this simplistic diagram where you test or not test. It's a lot of things we have to consider,” Hainline said.

The college football season is scheduled to start around Labor Day weekend.

In other news, the Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.

The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday. Stadium, the online sports network, first reported on the letter.

The letter encouraged federal lawmakers to not wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.

Last month, the NCAA's Board of Governors signed off on recommendations that would make it permissible for college athletes to make money for personal endorsements, appearances and sponsorship deals that are currently against the rules. The board acted after California passed a law clearing the way for athlete compensation that takes effect in 2023; other state laws are set to take effect earlier than that.

The NCAA hopes to have legislative proposals crafted by November and ready to be voted on in January. Even with that, NCAA leaders have acknowledged the need for congressional help and a national standard that would ward off state-level laws that are in the pipeline.

Some lawmakers are skeptical of the NCAA's desire to place what it calls guardrails on a compensation model.