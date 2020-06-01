The Latest: Big 12 announces timeline for athletes' return

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

------

The Big 12 Conference announced its schools can begin bringing athletes back to campus, with the resumption of voluntary activities starting June 15 for football players.

The conference said each school can use its own discretion in deciding when athletes return to campus. The Big 12 had suspended all team activities, voluntary or required, because of the coronavirus pandemic through May 31. As of June 1, new rules go into effect. In-person required and voluntary team activities are still banned for all athletes from June 1-14.

Football players can resume voluntary on-campus activity on June 15. Other fall sport athletes can begin voluntary on-campus activity on July 1. Basketball players can participate in on-campus voluntary activities, starting July 6, and all other sports can resume voluntary activities on campus on July 15.

Virtual or online supervised workouts and skill instruction is still not permitted. All required virtual or online activities, such as film study, are limited to eight hours per week and only on-field coaches may conduct those sessions.

------

The Japanese MotoGP has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was scheduled for Oct. 18 at the Twin Ring Montegi circuit. Organizers say they hope to return to the same venue next year.

Japan has a big presence in the sport and is the home of manufacturers Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki.

Organizers say this is first time since 1986 that Japan will not host a race.

MotoGP says it is trying to restart the season with races staying in Europe until mid-November. A race in Japan after that would be too late in the season.

------

Brazilian soccer club Vasco da Gama says 16 of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rio de Janeiro club says the positive results came after tests were conducted on about 250 people.

Three players have already recovered and the others remain separated from the group.

The club says it will begin a series of medical evaluations on squad members.

Atlético Mineiro and Cruzeiro said Sunday one player in each squad tested positive. Atlético said Ecuadorean midfielder Juan Cazares had the virus. Cruzeiro announced that forward Vinícius Popó was infected.

There is still not date set for the return of soccer in Brazil.

------

